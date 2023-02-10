Wexford look to remove ban on hurlers playing U-20 and senior simultaneously

Last year Limerick lost to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland U-20 final by a point but didn't have Cathal O'Neill for much of the campaign as he had come on as a substitute in the opening round of the Munster SHC round robin against Cork. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wexford GAA is seeking a change to the rule that currently prohibits a hurler or footballer playing U-20 and senior inter-county championship simultaneously.

As it stands, once an U-20 player plays senior inter-county championship he is no longer eligible for the underage team.

Last year Limerick lost to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland U-20 final by a point but didn't have Cathal O'Neill for much of the campaign as he had come on as a substitute in the opening round of the Munster SHC round-robin against Cork.

Galway couldn't play Tiernan Killeen and Gavin Lee at U-20 level once they played for Henry Shefflin's senior side in early Leinster SHC games while Cork didn't have Ciaran Joyce for U-20 level as he was a regular senior championship defender by that stage.

Wexford want to relax that prohibition to allow affected players to play simultaneously but not within the same seven-day window.

They are proposing a motion to Congress to that effect with the seven-day period in question defined as Friday morning to Thursday evening. Coming on as a substitute in either game would constitute an appearance.

It would prevent players from playing with a senior team at the weekend and U-20s in the middle of the following week but not from playing U-20 in midweek and senior the following weekend as they would be different windows.

Limerick manager John Kiely was among those who called for change after O'Neill's predicament became apparent last year.

“It’s disappointing that we’re penalising our best players, said Kiely. "We could make this work. Managements could make this work in the modern era. We monitor their loads for everything they do, if they go to the gym or if they’re with the U-20s. We can make these things work. It’s a pity they’ve gone down this route because I don’t believe it’s the issue of burnout," he said.

Among the critics of the prohibition is Martin Fogarty, the former Kilkenny All-Ireland U-21 winning manager who was the GAA's national hurling development manager until last year.

In an article for the Irish Independent on the subject last year he said the competition was now "meaningless."

"It's not worth competing in as there is a high probability the best team won't win," he wrote.

Wexford's motion is one of 62 that will be debated and voted on at Congress next weekend.

Many are already in the public domain, chiefly those that involve increased penalties for team officials who abuse match officials and opposing players.

Galway have a motion expressing their desire to be included in one of the provincial minor championships while Munster GAA has opened the door to Kerry being included in their provincial hurling championship if they win the Joe McDonagh Cup. The motion would allow for 11 MacCarthy Cup teams but only one six-team group from which one team would be relegated.

Tipperary club Kiladangan have a motion that, if successful, would allow a player to make one appearance as a substitute without it affecting his championship status.

There are a number of motions relating to age grades at club level, despite Central Council adopting a policy in January of allowing counties to choose their own path.

And there are motions relating to inter-county underage grades too. Kildare club Raheens want the restoration of minor as U-18 with provision for an U-17 competition too while Kerry club Parnells want the U-21 grade to be restored.