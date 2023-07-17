Wexford in search for new senior hurling manager as Darragh Egan’s two-year term comes to an end

Wexford GAA have confirmed that they will not be extending Darragh Egan's term as manager after completing a review of the last two years.

Egan was to have put forward a plan for a further year at a county board meeting this week in the hope of being approved and had backing from a majority of players but a decision was taken to seek an alternative to lead the team into 2024 and beyond.

The former Tipperary coach, who was at Liam Sheedy's side for the 2019 All-Ireland title win, had mixed results while in charge with back-to-back wins over Kilkenny overshadowed by their draw and loss to Westmeath in the Leinster Championship.

They narrowly avoided being relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup in May, avoiding it with a late run to beat Kilkenny in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Egan had indicated after that game that he would be willing to stay on but admitted the decision would not be his.

He had faced strong criticism for the team's playing style from within the county, particularly from past players.

Wexford's 1996 All-Ireland winning captain Martin Storey criticised how "negative" he felt it was, suggesting they were playing an "outside style" after the defeat to Dublin in Croke Park.

Wexford had a poor league campaign, the low point coming when they lost to Clare by 6-25 to 1-18. Egan was always facing an uphill challenge after that and when they lost to Westmeath, losing a 17-point lead at one stage, his fate was perhaps sealed despite their survival.

The Wexford players may, however, feel their voice has not been heard with the outcome of this decision.

In a statement, Wexford GAA thanked Egan for the "enormous efforts he and his backroom team have made" since they replaced Davy Fitzgerald and his team in 2021.