Wexford ‘in a race against time’ with 11 walking wounded

Wexford's Lee Chin in action against Séamus Flanagan of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Several of Wexford’s walking wounded are facing a “massive race against time” to be fit for their Leinster SHC round-robin opener away to Galway on April 22.

Wexford started today’s 11-point defeat to All-Ireland champions Limerick without five players who suffered knocks against Cork a week ago, while full-back Liam Ryan is another who may struggle to be right for the start of championship, manager Darragh Egan admitted.

“We took the field today without nine of the team that played (last year’s) quarter-final against Clare. We have 11 lads injured at present, and we are looking to get them right and get them back in action,” Egan told Independent.ie.

“Some of them are in a massive race against time, so if we’d another (league) knockout game next weekend we would be just trying to plug holes.

“I prefer to get a good block of training done now and really, really go at the championship and try to get bodies right.”

The Wexford boss offered the following update on the five experienced campaigners who picked up knocks against Cork: “Matthew (O’Hanlon) has a very significant ankle injury. Liam Óg (McGovern) has a knee injury. Conor McDonald a calf strain. Damien Reck a hamstring issue, and Diarmuid O’Keeffe a bad dead leg … I’m not saying they’re doubtful but they’re in a race against time.”

Egan added: “Liam Ryan is going to be in a massive race against time. He got a very significant finger injury against Galway on February 4. He severed a ligament on the top of his finger, so he’s definitely going to be under pressure to make the Galway game.

“Richie Lawlor is coming back. Oisín Foley is coming back. A lot of players who played with us last year, some of them haven’t seen any action in this league but we’re hoping to get them ready for championship.”

On a more positive note, the Wexford manager was delighted to see Rory O’Connor complete his first full game since June 18 last year, “and I thought he played very well. It was a different role for him obviously, but he got on a lot of ball, won a lot of frees, and is a real dangerous player and a real marquee player for us.

"So it’s just a matter of keeping him fresh, keeping him right, and using him in the best way possible throughout the Leinster championship.”

Meanwhile, Limerick boss John Kiely was happy to report that his All-Ireland charges had not suffered any more injury setbacks as they cruised to a victory that tees them up for an Allianz HL semi-final showdown with Tipperary next weekend.

Cian Lynch and Seán Finn didn’t make his match-day squad because of “minor” knocks while David Reidy “is doing really well and his recovery is coming along nicely, but he’s a few weeks to go yet.”