Wexford IHC draw declared void due to concerns over how it was conducted

22 August 2021; Cummins sliotars on the sideline during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

All four games in the Wexford intermediate hurling championship scheduled for this weekend have been shelved after the draw was declared void.

It followed a request from one of the clubs involved, Ballygarrett-Réalt na Mara, to review the draw, a video of which has been circulating on social media.

They had concerns over how it was conducted. A statement on the Wexford GAA website said an impartial sub-committee had been put together to examine the footage.

Read More

"It was agreed, with respect to the integrity of the competition and all the teams involved, that the draw is void," the statement read.

A new draw for the pairings in the preliminary quarter-finals will take place this Sunday.

Ballyragget were due to play HWH Bunclody while Blackwater and Adamstown, Buffers Alley and Taghmon-Camross, and Rathgarogue-Cushinstown and Monageer-Boolavogue were all down for decision.