Wexford hurlers clear of Covid but still no confirmation of Kilkenny fixture

The GAA has yet to confirm that the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash between Wexford and Kilkenny will go ahead as planned on Sunday in Nowlan Park despite Wexford being cleared to play after further testing of the squad for Covid revealed no positive cases.

Wexford sent out notice of the negative tests and the expectation was that an official fixture notice would quickly follow.

But it is now expected that it will be tomorrow before confirmation is given.

Two Wexford players initially tested positive last week, followed by a third player, and with a number of other players who had used a dressing-room in Cusack Park declared close contacts, a decision was taken to postpone the match for a week, pending clearance of the Wexford squad, which has now been given.

"Wexford GAA wish to confirm that further testing of our senior hurling panel revealed no positive cases. The panel will resume training and will be in a position to fulfill our upcoming fixture against Kilkenny," a brief statement read.

Those positive cases caused a war of words this week between Wexford and Clare over the identity of two Clare players who were deemed close contacts by public health officials.

Clare manager Brian Lohan suggested his players had been 'nominated' by Wexford, something vigorously denied by Wexford chairman Micheal Martin.

Public Health Midwest made the ultimate determination on the Clare players but how the Clare players were identified has not yet been established.