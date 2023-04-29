Wexford hold off resurgence from Antrim to secure Leinster SHC victory

Wexford 1-30 Antrim 1-26

A productive opening 35 minutes set Wexford up for a 1-30 to 1-26 victory over Antrim side in this Leinster SHC tie at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

While they built a nine-point interval lead, Wexford needed the cushion to hold off a resurgent second-half challenge from the Glensmen, who pegged them back with some excellent points, although wayward finishing also came back to haunt them.

Corner-forward Conal Cunning was his side’s top scorer, finishing with a tally of 0-12, (8 frees, 3 65s), while at the opposite end it was the scoring exploits of the O’Connor brothers, Rory and Jack, that eventually steered the homeside to a crucial two points.

Wexford:J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O'Hanlon, C Foley, S Donohoe (0-1); D O'Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley (0-4), J O'Connor (0-5), L Og McGovern (0-2); R O'Connor (0-7), L Chin (0-8, 2 frees), C Dunbar (1-2). Subs:Joe O'Connor for Ryan (ht), C McDonald for Hearne (45), K Foley for O'Keeffe (55), M Dwyer for Jack O'Connor (59), R Lawlor (0-1) for Dunbar (68).

Antrim:R Elliott; P Burke. R McGarry, N O'Connor (0-1); G Walsh (0-1 free), E Campbell, S Walsh; M Bradley (0-1), S Elliott (0-1); K Molloy (0-1), J Maskey, J McNaughton (1-1); C Cunning (0-12, 8 frees, 3, '65s), N McManus (0-3, 0-1 free), C Johnston (0-1). Subs: R McMullan (0-2) for Maskey (32), P Boyle (0-1) for S Walsh (33), E O'Neill for S Elliott (45), S McAuley (0-1) for Johnston (55), D Nugent for Campbell (61).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).