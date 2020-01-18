Wexford foil Galway to grab Walsh Cup final victory at the death

It wouldn't be Wexford if there wasn't drama. As the game entered four minutes of injury time Galway held a three-point lead and were on course to successfully defend the Walsh Cup they won in Enniscorthy last year, beating the hosts in the final.

Then a goal from Conor McDonald raised a big south-eastern roar to level the match after Galway failed to clear their lines. And in the final minute wing back Paudie Foley hit a monstrous score, after riding a tackle, to win it.

This was an ideal rehearsal for Wexford who return to Portlaoise next Saturday night for their opening match in Division 1 of the National League against Laois.

Galway, who started last night with around a third of their regulars, will be heartened by the spirit shown after a slow start that saw them fall four points behind after 16 minutes.

They will be hurt by the late goal because they defended stoutly and Wexford created no clear goal chance up to then.

Paul Killeen was magnificent at full back, with Andrew Shore unable to make an impact in a trial position before being taken off.

Aidan Rochford of Wexford in action against Evan Niland and Sean Loftus of Galway during the Walsh Cup Final at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

After half-time, when Galway moved six clear, Davy Fitzgerald started to call on more of his stronger players. Lining out without Lee Chin and Matthew O’Hanlon, they took a ling time to find a higher gear.

Galway handed Wexford a six-point beating in last year’s Walsh Cup final, and Wexford suffered another loss to the Tribesmen in the National League quarter finals in Salthill in mid-March before the two drew in the Leinster Championship.

As a harbinger of things to come, the earlier matches proved misleading. While Galway failed to escape from the Leinster round robin, turfed out of the championship in mid-June, Wexford won the provincial championship for the first time since 2004.

They eventually fell to Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi finals, leaving an abiding regret aftera match they could well have won.

Galway came into this match on the back of a win over Dublin in Parnell Park, the location of last year's summer exit, edging a tight match with an understrength team showing only four of the side that won the 2017 All-Ireland.

In the absence of the injured joint captains Chin and O’Hanlon, Jack O’Connor led out the Wexford team and five frees from the St Martin's player fired them into a 0-7 to 0-3 lead after 16 minutes.

Galway’s scoring stalled after a beautiful trike from Sean Loftus in the sixth minute, after the ball had been smartly work out of a cluster of bodies, but they roused themselves again and responded.

In one spell of play around the halfway line they crowded Wexford and turned over O’Connor, leading to a foul on Evan Nilan and Tadhg Haran landing the free, their first score in 13 minutes.

After falling four behind by the 16th minute, Galway had the better of the play to half-time and limited Wexford to one more point, from midfielder Aidan Rochford, the second of two classy scores from him.

Haran finished the half with seven from dead balls and still managed to miss three others. From four points down they went in at the interval 0-10 to 0-8 in front.

After half-time Galway moved six points clear with scores from Haran, two more frees, and two stylish scores from play by Adrian Tuohy, from a neat pass by Ja Mannion, and Brian Concannon after a slick move.

Three pointed frees from Jack O’Connor reduced the Galway lead to three by the 50th minute but Shane O’Neill’s side responded well with scores from Haran, one from a free and one from play, to take this total to 11.

Wexford emptied the bench, bring on more familiar names, but entering the last ten minutes they still trailed, 0-13 to 0-17. Seamus Casey, a replacement, took over the free-taking when O’Connor went off, and landed his first free attempt, to leave just a goal between the sides, in the 62nd minute.

Galway survived a scare in the 66th minute when goalkeeper Darach Fahy lost a ball dropped in by Rory O’Connor but he then recovered well and was fouled as he moved out the field with possession regained.

A second free from Seamus Casey left just a goal between the sides as four minutes of added time were announced. But severe pressure led to the crucial goal from McDonald in injury time to level the sides after Galway had chances to clear.

Foley then hit a glorious winner and there was time for a last chance for Galway to earn a draw but Thomas Monaghan shot wide under pressure.

Scorers — Wexford: Jack O’Connor 0-8 (8f); C McDonald 1-0; A Rochford, S Casey (2f) 0-2 each, D Reck, A Nolan, C Dunbar, P Foley 0-1 each. Galway: T Haran 0-12 (0-11f); B Concannon, S Loftus, S Linnane, J Mannion, A Tuohy, T Monaghan 0-1 each.

Wexford: J Lawlor; G Molloy, L Ryan, Joe O’Connor; P Foley, R Donohoe, D Reck; A Rochford, K Foley; Jack O’Connor, Aidan Nolan, C McDonald; H Kehoe, A Shore, M Dwyer. Subs: L Og McGovern for Shore, P Morris for Kehoe & S Murphy for Reck (42); S Donohue for R Donohue (48); C Dunbar for Dwyer (49); Casey for Jack O’Connor (58).

Galway: D Fahy; TJ Brennan, P Killeen, J Grealish; P Mannion, G McInerney, A Tuohy; S Linnane, S Loftus; C Walsh, T Haran, B Concannon; J Mannion, J Flynn, E Niland. Subs: A Harte for McInerney (ht); D Glennon for Linnane & D Kilcommons for Concannon (50); T Monaghan for Walsh (inj 52); R Burke for Brennan (55); N Burke for Flynn (57); B Concannon for Loftus (inj 67); TJ Brennan for Haran (inj 71).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath).

Online Editors