Wexford fightback falls just short as Dublin pick up valuable away win in Leinster championship

DUBLIN hurlers remain on course to reach the knock-out phase of the All-Ireland championship.

Once again, they proved too strong for Wexford, recording their fifth championship win over them since 2013.

Even though they were reduced to 14 men on the hour mark when Cian O’Callaghan picked up a second booking, they deservingly held on in a nervy finish to pick up their second win in the Leinster championship.

Wexford will rue a missed penalty – Dublin goalkeeper Sean Brennan saved his opposite number Mark Fanning's low drive – as well as 16 wides, but they could have few complaints as they were headed from start to finish and squandering six frees proved extremely costly.

Though Mattie Kenny’s side still must play Galway and Kilkenny, they could afford to lose both games and still finish third in the table provided Wexford don’t beat Kilkenny in their final group game.

The subdued atmosphere among the home fans at Wexford Park when the final whistle sounded told its own story. After a decent league their championship campaign is threatening to disintegrate in the wake of securing a miserly one point from their two home fixtures.

Their remaining games against Laois, Westmeath and Kilkenny are all away from home. Nothing less than a victory in Nowlan Park on May 21 will keep their prospects alive unless there is a shock result elsewhere.

When the sides met in the Walsh Cup Final in January, Dublin won by a whopping 13 points, but Wexford had a more productive league campaign until they were demolished by Waterford in the semi-final.

Neither played well in the first round of the round robin last weekend; Wexford rode their luck to snatch a late draw against Galway while Dublin struggled to overcome the challenge of Laois at Parnell Park.

Backed by a very strong wind, Dublin were far the more productive in the first quarter racing into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead. Wexford’s cause wasn’t helped by their erratic shooting into the town end – they chalked up five wides compared to three for the visitors in the first quarter.

Dublin were completely on top in the middle third of the field, winning the bulk of Mark Fanning’s restarts into the wind. The Wexford fans finally got something to cheer about after 18 minutes when Rory O’Connor burned Cian O’Callaghan for pace on the left wing. The Dublin corner-back was forced to pull his opponent down, which earned him a yellow card.

O’Connor, who had missed an earlier free, nailed this one and then at the other end full-back Liam Ryan blocked a goal-bound shot from Chris Crummey after the midfielder had been released by a pass from Donnacha Ryan.

Wexford did improve in the second quarter and began to find some fluency in their play with a spectacular catch from Ryan; an assist to Liam Og McGovern and a monster point into the wind catching the eye ten minutes from the break.

But Wexford couldn’t get a handle on Donal Burke, comfortably the most prolific player on the field in the first half. Apart from his accurate free-taking, he hit 0-4 from placed balls in the first half but was also the leading scorer from play with a 0-3 contribution.

Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning was an influential figure too, though not in his primary role – rather as the team’s long-distance free-taker, converting three.

The home side ought to have drawn level in the first minute of injury time when Rory O’Connor left Eoghan O’Donnell chasing shadows on the right flank and his cross found Conor McDonald unmarked, but the full-forward’s piledriver flew past the upright.

Dublin made the most of the let-off with Donal Burke pointing a free after a foul on Riain McBride to leave them four clear at the break; 0-13 to 0-9.

There were ominous signs for Dublin in the early second-half exchanges with O’Connor’s pace forcing O’Donnell and then O’Callaghan to pull him back; O’Connor miscued the first free but converted the second.

Wexford appeared to have the momentum and the introduction of Lee Chin in the 42nd minute excited the crowd further.

But Dublin stuck to their task and exposed weakness on the right flank of the Wexford defence, this and their ability to capitalise on enforced Wexford mistakes saw them stretch their lead to six points with 20 minutes remaining.

The home side’s inaccuracy in front of goal was a contributory factor to the problems as well. But they were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to launch a comeback.

Liam Og McGovern’s run carved open the Dublin defence and his pass put O’Connor through.

Dublin goalkeeper Sean Brennan brilliantly saved his shot, but the referee adjudged that O’Connor was fouled in the build up. But Brennan brilliantly turned Mark Fanning’s penalty away for a 65. Ninety seconds later he rescued his side again with another breathtaking save from O’Connor.

The visitors were four points clear and in control when Cian O Callaghan picked up a second yellow for a front challenge on an increasingly influential Damien Reck and was sent off. But there was no sign of panic in the Dublin play as Wexford’s erratic shooting left them struggling.

Finally, Wexford got some traction in the dying minutes with Lee Chin’s three converted frees – two of them coming in injury time - leaving one point between the sides. But though Wexford had possession at the death they couldn’t work the equalising point and are now left with a mountain to climb if they are to progress in the series.

Scorers: Wexford: L Chin 0-7 (6f, 145), R O’Connor 0-5 (4f),D Reck 0-3, M Fanning 0-3 (3f), C Flood, L O McGovern, C McDonald, S Donohoe, D O’Keeffe each.

Dublin: D Burke 0-12 (8f), R Hayes, F Whitley, C Burke, R Burke 0-2 each, E O’Donnell, D Ryan, C Crummey, A Mellett 0-1 each.

Wexford: M Fanning; M O’Hanlon, L Ryan, S Donohoe; C Flood, P Foley, D Reck; L Og McGovern, D O’Keeffe; M Dwyer, O Foley, C McGuckin; R O’Connor, C McDonald, K Foley. Subs: C Dunbar for K Foley ht; Lee Chin for Dwyer (42), O Pepper for O Foley (64) C Hearne for McGuckin (71),

Dublin: S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, J Madden; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; A Mellett, R Hayes, F Whitley. Subs: P Crummey for Whitley (15), D Keogh for Burke (60), E Dillon for Hayes (72).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)