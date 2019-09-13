Wexford face this fight for Davy as Galway express interest

Wexford have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Davy Fitzgerald as Model hurling boss for 2020 with Galway expressing their interest in securing the Banner native's services to replace Micheál Donoghue.

As the rumour mill swirls about approaches being made by Galway to lure Fitzgerald to the west, the 2013 All-Ireland-winning manager is enjoying some down time in the US ahead of his wedding next month.

Having had three successful years in the sunny south-east - culminating in Leinster success this summer - Wexford chiefs are intent on doing everything possible to keep the 48-year-old at the helm.

Wexford chairman Derek Kent told the Irish Independent last night of his dealings with Fitzgerald and their desire to extend his reign but admitted that the six-hour round trip from his Clare base is a significant stumbling block.

"When we got beaten in the All-Ireland semi-final, I told Davy, 'I'll talk to you in six weeks, take a breather'. The six weeks are up this week. I got off the phone to Davy an hour ago, he's in America and I said, 'You're home at the weekend, we'll have a chat'," Kent said.

"Davy's love for Wexford is unbelievable. Davy wants to come back and manage Wexford but there's loads of stuff he has to look at: his health, his welfare driving up and down and the strain it takes on him personally.

"I've asked him to weigh all of that up and don't make any rash decision. He'd be welcomed back in Wexford with open arms. "

Kent isn't surprised that other counties are making contact with Fitzgerald - "what county would not want Davy Fitz?" - but he is confident that there are no discussions going on with other counties behind the scenes.

"I know Davy and I trust Davy, he's not talking to any other county. Counties might be contacting him to see if he has an interest.

"He wants to manage Wexford, whether he has the energy to do it is another day's work."

Whether or not Fitzgerald - who is managing his native Sixmilebridge in the Clare SHC this weekend - will be remain in charge of Wexford is "50-50" in Kent's view.

"My realistic hopes are 50-50 that he'll be with Wexford next year but we came from the second tier to the top table and we're nearly at the head of the table now. There is more in this team under Davy."

