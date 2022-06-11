Wexford ease into All-Ireland quarter-final with comfortable win over Kerry

Wexford put Kerry to the sword in this All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Quarterfinal in Tralee this afternoon.

It was always going to be a big ask for Stephen Molumphy’s troops following a seven-day turnaround after an agonizing one-point defeat to Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final in Croke Park, and while Kerry gave it everything, Wexford’s class and experience saw them ease to victory.

Kerry began the game showing little respect to Wexford as they got stuck in from the throw in and they matched the Model county with intensity at the back, but unfortunately they conceded frees that saw Lee Chin punish the home side as they raced 0-05 to no score in front inside the opening ten minutes.

Chin contributed four of the total while Conor McDonald got a superb point from play after a Kevin Foley assist. Kerry created their own chances but a couple of wides and some strong defensive play by Lee Ryan and Damian Reck meant that Kerry didn’t open their account until the twelfth minute when ace marksman Podge Boyle converted a free.

Points from play from Lee Chin and Rory O’ Connor saw Wexford move six points clear but four points on the trot from a battling Kingdom side through Sean Weir, Eoin Ross and three Podge Boyle frees saw Kerry close the gap to 0-07 to 0-06 after twenty minutes.

This appeared to reignite the Wexford challenge and they outscored Kerry 0-09 to 0-02 for the remainder of the half. Chin added three more frees while points from play from Liam Ryan, Conor Devitt, substitute Mikie Dwyer, Oisin Foley, Matthew O’ Hanlon and Conor McDonald saw Wexford retire 0-16 to 0-08 in front.

Wexford assumed complete control in the second period as Kerry’s challenge faded, with last week’s exertions against Antrim clearly telling as they ran out of steam. Wexford, despite three early wides, continued to find their range with a succession of points and by the fifty-second minute they had moved 0-24 to 0-13 in front, with Lee Chin continuing to punish Kerry’s indiscretions while Liam Óg McGovern and Rory O’ Connor were also deadly accurate.

The game was put beyond recall when Wexford struck for the first of three goals in the fifty-fourth minute when Conor McDonald finished a three-man move to the Kerry net.

Once Michael Leane received a straight red in the sixty-third minute and Shane Conway had to retire injured, Kerry were left chasing shadows. Wexford polished off a comfortable win with late goals from Rory O’ Connor and substitute Conor Hearne to cruise to a twenty-one point victory.

Scorers - Wexford: L Chin 0-14 (10f, 1 65), R O’Connor 1-4 (1f), C McDonald 1-3, L Og McGovern, O Foley 0-2 each, L Ryan, C Devitt, M O’Hanlon, D Reck 0-1 each. Kerry: P Boyle 0-7 (7f), J Conway 0-5 (3f, 1 65), E Ross 0-3 (1 sl), S Weir, F MacKessy, P O’Connor 0-1 each

Wexford: M Fanning; S Donohue, L Ryan, C Devitt; Matthew O’Hanlon (0-1), Damien Reck (0-1), Paudie Foley; Cathal Dunbar, Lee Chin (capt.) (0-14, ten frees, one ‘65); Jack O’Connor, Kevin Foley, Liam Óg McGovern (0-2); Oisin Foley (0-2), Conor McDonald (1-3), Rory O’Connor (1-4, one free)

Subs: Mike Dwyer (0-1) for Dunbar (30 minutes, injured), Charlie McGuckin for Jack O’Connor (58 minutes), Conor Hearne (1-0) for Foley (59 mins), Shane Reck for Devitt (62 minutes), Connal Flood for Chin (69 minutes)

KERRY: Louis Dee; Conor O’Keeffe, Eoin Ross (0-3, one sideline), Eric Leen; Seán Weir (0-1), Fionán MacKessy (0-1), Mikey Boyle; Michael Leane, Podge Boyle (0-7, seven frees); Colin Walsh, Colum Harty, Paudie O’Connor (0-1); Gavin Dooley, Jordan Conway (0-5, three frees, one ‘65), Shane Conway.

Subs: Niall Mulcahy for Conway (33 minutes, injured), Maurice O’Connor for Walsh (45 mins), Brian Lonergan for 9 (58 minutes), Morgan Madden for Leen (63 mins), Fionan O’Sullivan for Harty (64 minutes).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)