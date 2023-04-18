Wexford defender Matthew O'Hanlon 'touch and go' for Leinster opener against Galway

Wexford hurling boss Darragh Egan is sweating on the fitness of key defender Matthew O'Hanlon ahead of their Leinster SHC opener against Galway on Saturday.

Model veteran O'Hanlon is said to be "touch and go" for their clash with the Tribesmen by his manager having picked up a significant ankle injury in their League loss to Cork last month, in which he had only just returned from injury.

Egan will wait until the final hour to make a call on the fitness of the St James' clubman but he reports a relatively clean bill of health with the remainder of his big hitters available for the Salthill clash (throw-in at 4.30).

Rory O'Connor, Conor McDonald, Damien Reck (bruised foot) and Diarmuid O'Keeffe are all reported to be fit and ready to go for their provincial campaign despite missing stages of their disappointing Division 1 HL campaign due to injury.

Ian Carty, Rory Higgins and Niall Murphy (cracked ribs) are "definitely out", however, as Egan bids to plot their qualification from Leinster having earned a place in the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland SHC last year in third place behind Galway and Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Westmeath hurling manager Joe Fortune has been hit with a sucker punch ahead of their date with Kilkenny this Saturday with ace attacker Killian Doyle unable to play any part against the Cats in Nowlan Park.

Doyle continues to recover from a hamstring injury which he picked up in their Division 1 relegation play-off victory over Laois last month, in which he fired over 0-11 as they saved their status in the top tier.

Doyle, who last year became Westmeath's first All-Star nomination since David Kilcoyne in 1986, will not feature this weekend but Fortune is hopeful of having the Raharney forward back for their round two clash away to Dublin on Saturday week.

Westmeath famously earned a deserved draw against Wexford in last year's Leinster SHC and the Lake men will be out to build on that again with their round five clash against Antrim on May 28 likely to be crucial in their survival bid.