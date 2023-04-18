| 12.3°C Dublin

Wexford defender Matthew O'Hanlon 'touch and go' for Leinster opener against Galway

Matthew O&rsquo;Hanlon in distress after sustaining an ankle injury in the closing stages of the league loss to Cork on March 12. Expand

Michael Verney

Wexford hurling boss Darragh Egan is sweating on the fitness of key defender Matthew O'Hanlon ahead of their Leinster SHC opener against Galway on Saturday.

Model veteran O'Hanlon is said to be "touch and go" for their clash with the Tribesmen by his manager having picked up a significant ankle injury in their League loss to Cork last month, in which he had only just returned from injury.

