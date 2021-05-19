Wexford County Board confident Kilkenny clash can proceed despite two players returning positive Covid tests  

TWO Wexford senior hurlers have tested positive for Covid-19 – but the county board remains confident that their Allianz League trip to Kilkenny this Sunday will go ahead as planned.

“We know at the moment that there are two players that have tested positive,” Wexford chairman Micheál Martin told the ‘Morning Mix’ programme on South East Radio.

“I wouldn’t like to comment more for privacy of information (reasons) … but I don’t think we’re overly concerned beyond that at this present time.”

When asked specifically if Wexford’s Division 1 Group B derby showdown in Nowlan Park would still proceed as scheduled, Martin replied: “Absolutely, we would imagine that the game will go ahead. Obviously we’ve to work through all the procedures.”

This is not the first incidence of Covid to hit Wexford GAA: last October it was confirmed there had been six positive cases (four senior footballers and two senior hurlers) after both panels were tested.