Wexford club hurlers in line to face blitz-style championship

Wexford's senior hurling championship could be completed in a little over three weeks, concluding with a final on Sunday, August 23.

Wexford's Competition Controls Committee met on Wednesday night and the Board has set a start date of Friday, July 31.

There is speculation that the four three-team groups will play off over the first two weekends in August with a midweek game in between, but dates won't be confirmed until the GAA issue a master fixtures plan.

Wexford has also suggested that quarter-finals could be incorporated into their championship structures and if that was the case it could push the final into the last weekend in August or even early September.

If the three rounds of the three-game groups were completed by the second weekend in August it could leave some club hurlers out of the championship after four to five days.

Wexford's football championships will only start once the semi-finals of the hurling had been played. They will take on the same format as the hurling championship but the overlap with the return to county training would be far greater.

Wexford is arguably the most 'dual' county with most players playing both codes but an early conclusion to the senior hurling championship would still make things much more straightforward for the senior hurling team as they officially resume training on September 14.

Wexford's 1996 All-Ireland winning hurling manager Liam Griffin said any format that brings an end to interest in a championship after four or five days would not be acceptable.

"I understand there is a limit on time but how do you explain to a player that their season could effectively be over after a couple of matches in a few days," he said.

Griffin, a prominent member of the Club Players Association which have welcomed last year's Waterford hurling manager Páraic Fanning to its executive in recent weeks, said it again points to the broader problem and "an issue with fixtures that needs to be sorted out going into 2021."

Meanwhile, Kildare could have Ben McCormack back in their football squad after his recent return from Australia.

Irish Independent