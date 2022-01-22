Wexford book Walsh Cup final date with Dublin after last-gasp point to deny Kilkenny

Wexford's Mikie Dwyer in action against Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny during the Walsh Cup clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wexford have set up a Walsh Cup final date with Dublin in Croke Park next Saturday after a last-gasp point from Conor McDonald sealed a draw against Kilkenny at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

With Wexford having a 12-point victory over Laois, compared to Kilkenny’s six-point margin over the same opposition, it was enough to send the Model county through to next weekend’s decider.

Both sides were looking to have many questions answered as they introduced a number of newcomers.

Many questions were answered through an exciting 70 minutes, with Wexford having the better of the early exchanged in both periods.

After James Bergin’s opening free was cancelled out by Conal Flood’s point, Wexford went on to lead 0-10 to 0-9 at the first water break.

When play resumed, Rory Higgins was fouled as he moved in on goal leaving Mark Fanning to beat his opposite number from the resulting penalty, giving the home side a 1-11 to 0-9 lead.

It was Wexford who finished the half strongest to lead 1-16 to 0-12 at the interval. Cian Byrne and a Bergin free opened the second half scoring.

When Wexford seemed to be coasting, leading 1-18 to 0-12, Kilkenny responded with a 42nd-second minute Conor Bolger goal.

Momentum was with Wexford, and when sub Cathal Dunbar combined with Mikie Dwyer to shoot home a tremendous goal, Wexford led 2-19 to 1-15 after 52 minutes.

Typically, Kilkenny stormed back in the closing ten minutes with sub Colm Prenderville goaling five minutes from the end to tie the sides at 2-22 apiece.

In additional time a Cian Kenny pointed free had the visitors in front, but then came McDonald’s saving point.

Wexford: M Fanning (1-0 pen); S Donohoe, L Ryan, C Devitt; C Flood (0-4), P Foley, M O’Hanlon (0-1); K Foley, J O’Connor; O Foley (0-5), C McGuckin (0-1), C Hearne (0-1); C Byrne (0-3, 2f), C McDonald (0-6), R Higgins (0-1). Subs: M Dwyer for Hearne (ht), H Kehoe (0-1) for Byrne (46), P Morris (0-2, 1f) for Higgins (46), C Dunbar (1-0) for O’Connor (50), D Dunne for O Foley (55), A Doyle for McGuckin (61), B Edwards for P Foley (67).

Kilkenny: D Brennan; C Wallace, T Walsh, M Butler; J Maher, H Lawlor, C Buckley; C Kenny (0-4 frees), M Carey; P Walsh, E O’Shea (0-3), J Donnelly (0-4); J Bergin (0-7 frees), M Keoghan (0-3), C Bolger (1-1). Subs: W Walsh (0-2) for Bergin (42), R Buckley (0-1), for Carey (47), D Blanchfield for C Buckley (53), C Prenderville (1-0) for O’Shea (55).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).