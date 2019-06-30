Fifteen long, painful, fallow years ended in a crescendo of deafening noise at Croke Park this afternoon as Wexford claimed their first Leinster senior hurling crown since 2004.

Wexford are kings of Leinster once more as Mark Fanning penalty proves the difference in ding-dong battle

It was, by a distance, the crowning moment of Davy Fitzgerald’s three years at the Model County helm … and how the huge Wexford support in a crowd of 51,842 roared their approval at the final whistle.

Defeat also signalled a rare first for his counterpart, Brian Cody: the first time that the veteran Kilkenny boss has gone three consecutive seasons without a Leinster title.

A 64th minute penalty – won by 'Man of the Match' Rory O’Connor and buried with a low strike by 'keeper Mark Fanning past his opposite number, Eoin Murphy – proved the game-changer and title-clincher for Wexford.

Kilkenny had edged into a one-point lead through skipper TJ Reid shortly before O’Connor took off, past a couple of defenders, before being dragged down by Enda Morrissey.

Morrissey was booked and Fanning exacted full retribution. When Matthew O’Hanlon caught the next puckout, leading to a point for Liam Óg McGovern, you sensed the momentum had shifted decisively in favour of Davy Fitzgerald’s men.

And so it proved, even though Reid (bringing his personal haul to 0-12) and Lee Chin swapped ‘65s’ thereafter.

There was still time for a couple of panicky moments as Kilkenny chased an equalising goal during the three injury-time minutes, but Colin Fennelly's final touch in a mad goalmouth scramble veered wide, and then the inspired Chin made a soaring catch in front of his goal.

In a fascinating final, Kilkenny led by the minimum (0-15 to 0-14) at the midpoint but Wexford marginally deserved the glory for their greater energy in a thrilling second half.

After the coruscating deadlock in Innovate Wexford Park, today’s rematch carried on in the same frenetic vein.

From the moment Conor McDonald opened Wexford’s account - with a superlative over-the-shoulder point from under the shadow of the Hogan Stand – this game took off and the pace never relented until everyone came up for air at half-time.

Even with space frequently at a premium, that first half contained 29 points and six wides. The sides were level on five occasions and there was never more than two points in the difference.

Wexford enjoyed a modicum of early dominance, to the extent that they led by two on four occasions in the first dozen minutes.

But they could never shake off an increasingly persistent Kilkenny with TJ Reid, predictably, leading the scoreboard charge.

When defender Simon Donohoe capitalised on brilliant work by Lee Chin to score from halfway, Wexford were back in front after 20 minutes.

Yet they wouldn’t lead again before the midpoint; and four times the Cats edged two clear before Diarmuid O’Keeffe cut the deficit to a point in first half stoppage time.

By half-time, Reid had already accumulated 0-8 via a brace from play and six placed ball efforts. It would surely have been nine if he hadn’t eschewed a tap-over free, playing it short to the inrushing Colin Fennelly in an attempt to work a goal chance.

Instead, referee John Keenan whistled for a free-out, Fennelly cited for encroachment, and the hint of a goal chance was gone.

While Reid was leading the first half charge, Wexford were finding it marginally easier to score from play, most notably Rory O’Connor who shot 0-4 before the break. McDonald, who clipped a first half brace, would later join him with four from play on a famous day for the Yellowbellies, who march directly to an All-Ireland semi-final whereas Kilkenny face a quarter-final date with either Cork on Westmeath.

SCORERS - Wexford: L Chin 0-9 (7f, 1 ‘65’), R O’Connor, C McDonald 0-4 each, M Fanning 1-0 pen, D O’Keeffe 0-2, P Morris, S Donohoe, J O’Connor, L McGovern 0-1 each. Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-12 (5f, 3 ‘65s’), A Mullen 0-3, C Fennelly, W Walsh 0-2, J Maher, A Murphy, G Aylward, E Murphy (f) 0-1 each.

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Murphy, L Ryan, S Donohoe; M O’Hanlon, P Foley, S Reck; L McGovern, D O’Keeffe; J O’Connor, L Chin, C McDonald; K Foley, R O’Connor, P Morris. Subs: C Firman for Reck (49), C Dunbar for Morris (59), D Dunne for McGovern (66), H Kehoe for McDonald (72).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; P Murphy, H Lawlor, P Walsh; E Morrissey, P Deegan, J Holden; J Maher, C Fogarty; R Leahy, W Walsh, TJ Reid; B Ryan, C Fennelly, A Mullen. Subs: G Aylward for A Murphy (43), B Ryan for W Walsh (56), R Hogan for Fennelly (inj 72).

REF: J Keenan (Wicklow)

