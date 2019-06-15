Wexford and Kilkenny achieved the perfect result on a night of high drama at Wexford Park as their draw secured both sides a rematch in the Leinster final on June 30.

Wexford and Kilkenny to do it all again in Leinster Senior Hurling final after dramatic draw

A pointed free in the third minute of injury time from Lee Chin gave the home side a draw – moments earlier he had struck a long range free off the upright.

The game ended in a blaze of controversy as referee Fergal Horgan appeared to blow up before the allocated four minutes of injury time had been played.

He was confronted by players and as spectators raced on to the pitch he flashed a red card at Wexford substitute Aidan Nolan.

Even though the referee blew the final whistle when the stadium clocked was showing 38 minutes and 23 seconds - 37 seconds less than the allocated four minutes of injury time, it emerged afterwards that he had played the correct amount of time.

Apparently the stadium clock was stopped for a minute at the end of normal time.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody had queried the time keeping issue after the final whistle blew but he accepted the explanation for what happened.

"I was pointing at the clock because there was a half a minute left and we were in an attacking position. But seemingly somebody told that the clock stopped for a minute in the 35th minute so in fairness if that's the truth that's the truth," said Cody.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald share a joke after the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Wexford and Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wexford also lost joint team captain Matthew O'Hanlon late – he picked up a second yellow card. But on the balance of play Wexford probably deserved to get a draw.

On a night that TJ Reid was held scoreless from play – O'Hanlon marked him – it was his Ballyhale club colleague Adrian Mullen who emerged as the Kilkenny scoring hero hitting 1-3, with the goal coming from a short Wexford puck out was intercepted by Colin Fennelly in the 45 minute.

So the two sides will have to do in all again in Croke Park at the end of the month and regardless of the outcome of that contest they have secured a place in the latter stages of the All-Ireland series after a dramatic contest.

The home side effectively operated with just four forwards, Paul Morris, Conor McDonald, Cathal Dunbar and Lee Chin, who at times he drifted out in a crowded middle third where the exchanges were ferocious with a couple of minor scuffles breaking out.

There was a lot of frenetic hurling as well with Wexford midfielder Diarmuid O'Keeffe emerging as the pivotal figure in the first half scoring four excellent points from play and exposing Conor Fogarty's lack of match practice.

The teams were level on three occasions in the first quarter before Wexford's physical superiority began to tell but crucially they an opportunity to amass 2-1. Shaun Murphy failed to avail of a loose Kilkenny clearance and drove his shot wide.

Almost immediately afterwards Walsh flicked the sliotar away from Conor McDonald just as he was about to shoot for goal.

But they looked certain to score a major three minutes later when Liam Og McGovern sent Rory O'Connor through on goal. His low shot beat Eoin Murphy but Kilkenny full-back Huw Lawlor got back to execute a miracle clearance.

TJ Reid was a central figure in the early Kilkenny attacks, setting up a point for his Ballyhale club colleague Adrian Mullen and then being fouled for a free which he converted himself.

Kilkenny became increasingly dependent on Reid's free as the half progressed and by half time he had converted five. Paudie Foley and Lee Chin shared the free-taking duties for Wexford and the former hit two excellent long range efforts while the team's join captain Lee Chin converted three frees and a 65.

The scoring rate from play decreased as the half progressed and the match developed into a free-taking contest between Reid – who along with his marker Matthew O'Hanlon was booked in the 34 minute – and Chin – who converted two each in the last seven minutes of the half.

But Wexford ended the half on a high note with Conor McDonald's second point from play to give his side a deserved three points advantage (0-13; 0-10) at the break. Interestingly seven of Wexford's total came from play whereas Kilkenny managed just five but the Cats had the wind in the second half.

Wexford introduced Jack O'Connor at the break but Chin missed his first free into the breeze. After TJ Reid fifth's free after a foul on Walter Walsh the scoring rate dropped but worryingly for Wexford they chalked up four wides in the first seven minutes of the half.

Richie Leahy had a terrible wide for Kilkenny but there was immediate redemption for Kilkenny as Mark Fanning's short puck out was turned over by Colin Fennelly who sent younger Adrian Mullen through and the youngster held his nerve to drive the sliotar low to the corner of the net.

Wexford hit the next two points from play via Rory O'Connor and Paul Morris to edge in front again but Kilkenny was now winning the bulk of the loose balls and defender Paul Murphy levelled the game for the fifth time after 51 minutes before a monster point from Padraig Walsh from the sideline edged the visitors in front.

The ability of the Kilkenny backs to score from long range was hurting Wexford badly with Joey Holden becoming the fourth Cats' defender to score from play in the second half and just to add to their woes goalkeeper Eoin Murphy held a long free from Chin under his bar.

The teams went point-for-point down a dramatic final stretch with Wexford substitute Jack O'Connor making a telling impact though at the other end it was youngster Adrian Mullen who caught the eye at the other end.

The sides were level when a 67 minute free from Lee Chin struck the upright and rebounded back into play. With two minutes left Wexford were reduced to 14 men when Matthew O'Hanlon was red carded for a foul on Enda Morrissey and TJ Reid nailed the free to give the Cats priceless lead.

But Chin levelled it again two minutes into extra time with a free from midfield. As the excitement reached fever pitch referee Fergal Horgan took centre stage as he appeared to blow before the allocated four minutes of injury time were played. There were ugly scenes after the final whistle and Wexford substitute Aidan Nolan was shown a straight red card.

But due to Dublin's victory over Galway the draw suited both sides and the biggest cheer of the night came when it was announced that Kilkenny and Wexford could contest the Leinster final.

The official attendance was 15,421.

SCORERS: Wexford: L Chin 0-6, (5f, 1 65) D O'Keeffe 0-4, R O'Connor, P Morris, C McDonald, J O'Connor 0-2, P Foley 0-2 (2f) each, K Foley 0-1. Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-7 (7f), A Mullen 1-3, C Fennelly 0-2, P Murphy, J Holden, C Fogarty, P Walsh, P Deegan, W Walsh 0-1 each

Wexford: M Fanning; D Reck, L Ryan, S Donohoe; P Foley, M O'Hanlon, S Murphy; K Foley, D O'Keeffe; R O'Connor, L Og McGovern, P Morris; C Dunbar, L Chin, C McDonald. Subs: J O'Connor for Dunbar ht, A Nolan for McMcGovern 53, D Dunne for Morris 63.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; P Murphy, H Lawlor, J Holden; E Morrissey, P Walsh, P Deegan; C Fogarty, C Buckley, W Walsh, TJ Reid, R Leahy; A Mullen C Fennelly, B Ryan. Subs: J Cleere for Deegan 17m; J Maher for Buckley 50m, L Blanchfield for Ryan 55, J Donnelly for Walsh 68.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

