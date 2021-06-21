Wexford and Dublin need a miracle to get their championship bid on track

Watching them on TV every week, sometimes we forget that players are human – ordinary folk with the same insecurities, frailties and fears as supporters.

When I look at two teams that really struggled in the league, Wexford and Dublin, I sense a lot of what those players are going through. For me, there’s two very different issues holding them back but their outlook for the championship is the same: there won’t be much to celebrate.

Wexford have lost their energy and the consensus is that the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final is at the root of it. They were on the cusp of the holy grail that day, five points up against 14-man Tipperary well into the second half. Yet they lost.

Think about the aftermath for those players. They went into it riding a wave of support, with a huge homecoming after their Leinster title, and then, all of a sudden, the air was sucked out.

It reminds me of Tipperary in 2009. We let a winning position slip in the All-Ireland final and in 2010 we played with the expectation we’d meet Kilkenny again. Bad idea.

We could sense something was off all year and we had a meeting to address it where the real issue came out – the hurt and heartbreak we’d all been carrying.

We went around the room and talked about how losing affected us and players allowed themselves to be vulnerable. The disappointment you feel is hard, but what hurts more is feeling you let so many others down. We saw the hurt on our families’ faces after that game and felt it was our fault.

The public didn’t see it come out until we went to Cork in the 2010 Munster Championship. Because our minds were up the road, thinking of redemption against Kilkenny, they ate us alive. The game was over after 20 minutes.

A few days later, we had another meeting at the Horse & Jockey Hotel and that was a deciding moment. Things got heated, but in the end we resolved to stop feeling sorry for ourselves and do something about it. We had to forget the past.

It became about the next game, the next minute, the next second. We had a few weeks to prepare for the qualifiers and that first game was all that mattered.

We beat Wexford, then Offaly, then Galway, then Waterford, and only then did we think about Kilkenny. We got redemption, but it never would have happened if we didn’t confront our demons.

It’s a cliché, but if Wexford can let go of the past and compartmentalise their current task, they’ll start to play with more freedom. Right now it’s like they’re dragging a parachute behind them and, to me, it’s the baggage of that semi-final loss.

It’s not that they’re not fit enough or training too hard. For me, it’s psychological and it must be frustrating for Davy in what’s potentially his last year, thinking, ‘How am I going to fix this?’

Players can be racked with insecurity, but what makes them so good is the angel on their shoulder shouts louder than the devil. But when the devil has more to say, like with the Wexford players, it’s very hard to tell it to shut up. They need that moment we had in 2010, and it can’t be manufactured by management; it has to come from the players.

As for Dublin, I think their solution needs to come from outside the players. They don’t seem to have a style of play or any structure that allows the players to be clear in what they want to do.

I think Eamonn Dillon and Liam Rushe should play on the inside forward line to give a scoring threat, akin to what Joe Canning and Conor Whelan do for Galway. That way you have a ball-winner and legs so they’d have a focal point to their attack, with everyone else’s role being to get the ball into them in the most efficient way possible.

By now we know what other teams are doing or at least trying to do, but you can’t say the same about Dublin. That’s why everyone can’t wait for them to play Antrim because they can sense a shock but, to me, it won’t be a shock if it happens.

If Dublin are to be a contender for the Leinster title again they should beat Antrim with the minimum of fuss, but right now no one – not even their players – believes that’ll happen.