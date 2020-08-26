'We've unfairly paid a price for playing it safe' - Clanns hit out at county board Covid deferral decision

| 17.6°C Dublin
CLANNA GAEL FONTENOY have claimed their junior hurlers “unfairly paid a price for playing it safe” after the Dublin county board rejected their appeals for a fixture postponement because of Covid-19 concerns.
In a statement issued to Independent.ie, the club said it was “very disappointed” at the board’s decision.
Clanns had requested a deferral of their Dublin JHC ‘A’ quarter-final against Ballyboden St Enda’s, fixed for last Sunday, having discovered on Friday that one of the Boden players had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Having failed to fulfil the fixture, the Ringsend outfit were deemed to have forfeited the game. They were hoping that the Dublin CCC would look favourably on their case this week, but they have now learned that a retrospective deferral has not been granted.
The club said they were unable to fulfil the fixture because of the “understandable, genuine public health concerns of our players”, which stemmed from the following:
“Given the particular circumstances of this case, including the short time frame for consideration, our players had real and understandable concerns for their safety and health and that of their families and communities,” stated Clanns chairman Bernard Barron.
“As a result, we simply sought a deferral of the fixture to a later date to allow a longer period of time to elapse after the infected player’s last point of contact with his fellow Ballyboden players. This would have been in line with the deferral of matches involving other Dublin clubs due to Covid-19 concerns.”
Barron added: “Our players daily face a level of Covid-19 related risk in the lives they lead and the work they do; and they knowingly accept a level of risk in order to continue playing the game of hurling. They continuously balance their desire to play with that risk.
“However, their judgement, supported by the club, was that in this particular instance that level of risk should have been further ameliorated by deferring the fixture for a short period of time. We believe this would have been in the interests not just of all players and team officials involved, but their wider contacts and communities.
“We very much regret that the Dublin county board didn’t see things this way; and our players consider they’ve unfairly paid a price for playing it safe,” the chairman concluded.
Online Editors
