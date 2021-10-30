‘We’ve lost our best to the west’ – the reaction in Kilkenny to Galway’s appointment of Henry Shefflin

When the biggest name in hurling hops into the arms of a rival, you can expect polarised reactions. Thus it was when the bombshell dropped: Henry Shefflin was Galway-bound.

John McIntyre was as the Galway Races October Festival last Bank Holiday weekend. If the talk among the natives was a true barometer, the former Galway boss surmises, Pearse Stadium will be sold out in the spring.

“That’s unusual, to have a universally positive reaction to an appointment of a Galway hurling manager,” McIntyre says. “I think it’s also a reflection of Henry’s standing in the game, the massive respect for him. And, you know, people are just energised, enthusiastic and very positive about the potential improvement he could bring to Galway.

“It’s ironic,” he concludes, “that a man who haunted Galway for so long is now perceived as the messiah.”

The response wasn’t so overwhelmingly upbeat in Kilkenny. News that ‘the King’ had abdicated for Galway was greeted, first of all, with wide-eyed shock. Many were inclined to wish Shefflin well, but not too well.

Mingled with the trepidation came hope that Brian Cody’s putative heir would eventually return, a better and more experienced manager. Some were inclined to ask pointed questions about the county board’s long-term planning for life after Cody. Others merely fulminated.

A day after the earthquake, Adrian Ronan reflected on the aftershocks when speaking to local radio station KCLR. A long-retired Kilkenny hurler and now a match commentator with KCLR, Ronan is also a Bank of Ireland colleague and friend of Shefflin.

Told that texters were calling the move a “disgrace” and “scandalous”, he replied: “It’s certainly not a disgrace from Henry’s point of view. If it’s someone else to blame, I’m not too sure. But to say that he’s turning his back on Kilkenny? It’s a disappointment for us, the Kilkenny public, from a selfish point of view.”

Ronan expanded: “Outside of the weather in Kilkenny, the next subject is hurling. People just love it and they have an opinion on it … we all don’t agree. But in this case it’s the shock – the disappointment, I suppose – that we’ve allowed one of the best to go to the West. But hopefully he’ll come back a bigger and stronger and better and slicker and smarter character.”

THE SHOCK

Thoughts of Galway won’t be preoccupying Henry Shefflin tomorrow: there’s a more pressing matter for the Thomastown manager in UPMC Nowlan Park. Their quest for senior status has reached a pivotal juncture with a county IHC semi-final against Glenmore.

Only last summer he told fellow legend Brian O’Driscoll, for OTB Sports, that he would not manage “against my own” in Ballyhale. Were he to lead Thomastown to intermediate glory this autumn, that declaration would have placed an immediate asterisk over his future with the club – but Galway’s call has removed that potentially awkward predicament.

He’ll be leaving Thomastown for a very different reason.

Meanwhile, back in Ballyhale, they were as surprised as everyone else by the news that their most famous son was destined for the Galway dugout.

James O’Connor, who succeeded Shefflin as manager last season, heard the reports on his way to training on Wednesday of last week. “Am I hearing the story right?” the former Waterford defender asked kit-man Seán Holden on his arrival.

“Look, I’ve his nephews Evan (Shefflin), Eoin and Brian (Cody) and I actually said it to them before training, ‘Did you know anything about that?’ [And they replied] ‘No, didn’t know a thing.’ So, in fairness, Henry Shefflin can keep a secret!”

Doubtless Galway were swayed not just by Shefflin’s unrivalled playing CV but by how he hit the ground running as a manager, leading Shamrocks to Kilkenny, Leinster and All-Ireland club titles, back-to-back.

He took a year out in 2020, just as the coronavirus stuck its ominous spikes into our every waking minute. Word has it that he missed the buzz of involvement hugely.

In the meantime, O’Connor stepped into the managerial breach: Ballyhale defended their county title last year and are now just an hour away from making it four in a row. He views Shefflin’s appointment as a “massive” coup for Galway, even if he never saw it coming.

Likewise Kevin Fennelly, another Ballyhale native and the last man to manage Kilkenny (23 years ago) in the BC era. “I was pretty shocked,” he confirms, “because the word went out that Davy was getting the job.”

The Davy in question is Fitzgerald who, if reports last Tuesday week were to be believed (and they were, by many) was on the cusp of being confirmed as manager.

Only trouble was, those reports were already off-beam. It’s arguable that the ubiquitous Clareman may have been front-runner at some stage – he subsequently admitted on The Late Late Show that he “thought I was going to go at one stage” – but by that Tuesday the ball was in Shefflin’s court. Even if this fact remained a closely guarded secret.

Against this backdrop, the Clare Echo ignited a national media frenzy with a story not alone claiming Fitzgerald’s imminent appointment but predicting a backroom team top-heavy with Banner men, a few of whom have worked in Galway club circles. Names mentioned were Louis Mulqueen, Michael Browne, Mike Deegan and Fergal Lynch.

Last Wednesday Fitzgerald said he “did some amount of laughing” when he saw these reports, adding: “There was stuff written last week about backroom teams and everything that was totally untrue.”

THE BACK STORY

So, where lies the truth? The Galway hot seat became vacant in early September when Shane O’Neill confirmed he would not seek a third year. This followed the disastrous culmination to the Limerick native’s two-year reign, yielding back-to-back defeats to Dublin and Waterford.

Touted as the pretender most likely to challenge Limerick, Galway had nosedived, their future prospects further muddied by Joe Canning’s retirement and the ageing profile of their remaining 2017 All-Ireland heroes.

Micheál Donoghue, the manager who inspired that famine-ending victory, was quickly installed as the early frontrunner. Donoghue had resigned in 2019, his strained relationship with several of the county board hierarchy perceived as a factor.

One thing is certain: if he could have been persuaded back, the Shefflin saga would never have unfolded.

But, by late September, Donoghue had vacated the race. Paul Bellew, Galway hurling committee chairman, told delegates at a special convened meeting nearly three weeks ago that the search had stalled.

John McIntyre, a Tipp native but long domiciled in Galway, is sports editor of the Connacht Tribune and he had several fascinating nuggets in his latest ‘Inside Track’ column. He details how the original trawl had thrown up four potential candidates: Donoghue, outgoing minor boss Brian Hanley, another outside former county manager (not Fitzgerald) and a local coach lacking a big profile who quickly withdrew.

The outsider was unable to get involved while Hanley reportedly found it difficult to commit, with Donoghue’s shadow hanging over events.

When the search was revived, a sub-committee led by Bellew set about “an intense process” (the chairman’s own words) and it was distilled down to a field of four: Fitzgerald, former minor and U-20 manager Jeff Lynskey, Hanley (now back in the frame) and Shefflin, reportedly the last candidate to be interviewed. Eddie O’Sullivan, the former Irish rugby coach now based in Moylough, was on the selection sub-committee. Well-known former boxer Bernard Dunne was also earmarked for a role but, according to the Tribune, withdrew because of his links with Fitzgerald.

Several sources have dismissed suggestions that Shefflin’s candidacy only emerged at the 11th hour – a position backed up by Bellew who, in an interview with Galway Bay FM earlier this week, stressed the importance of keeping the process within their own tight inner circle.

He professed delight with the strong cases made by all four candidates. “What happened on Tuesday,” he explained, “I had 102 phone calls by Tuesday evening at eight o’clock and I turned off the phone, because of a rumour that started not in Galway and it didn’t start on Davy Fitzgerald’s side either … and it just got out of control.”

The following day, when the bombshell broke, the deal was already over the line. Richie O’Neill, his fellow Kilkenny man and trusted coaching sidekick, will join Shefflin out west but the rest of his backroom team, with a strong maroon hue, has yet to be finalised.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The last two men to manage Kilkenny, pre-Cody, were Nickey Brennan and then Kevin Fennelly. But that happened in the last century. “There’s no comparison,” says Brennan, who later became GAA president. “Now it’s almost semi full-time.”

Alluding to a reported previous approach to become a senior Kilkenny selector, Brennan surmises that Shefflin may have thought this “wasn’t where he wanted to start.”

“Look it,” he adds, “he’s ready for another challenge – and clearly the challenge wasn’t going to materialise in Kilkenny. They had the selectors picked, and mentors for the underage teams, so that wasn’t in the offering.

“It is a big pressure job and, because he’s Henry and it’s Galway, expectations will be there immediately.”

The one thing guaranteed next year is at least one touchline encounter between Master and Apprentice. “The first time they walk up on the sideline before a match and shake hands is going to be a photograph for the ages,” says Brennan.

“But we shouldn’t really be surprised. We’ve Michael Fennelly in Offaly, Eddie Brennan not so long ago in Laois, David Herity in Kildare, all of whom have come through Brian Cody’s time … I suppose the big question is will he ever come back?”

Brennan is loath to speculate on where both counties might be in three years’ time. “I do think Kilkenny will always be a team that will challenge,” he says. “But we’re not where we were a number of years ago, there’s no question about that.”

As for when a vacancy eventually arises, Cody’s successor should be given a five-year term for the inevitable rebuild, he concludes.

More immediately, Kevin Fennelly reckons Shefflin’s appointment will amplify the scrutiny on a manager who won the last of his record 11 Liam MacCarthys in 2015. “It’s not so much pressure on Henry,” he ventures, “but there’s a lot of pressure coming on our own management team in Kilkenny if Henry starts doing well in Galway … people start digging up stuff when you get beaten and, you know yourself, there will be talk.”

Fennelly has also managed beyond Noreside; but that was with a genuine underdog in Dublin. Ultimately, he views the loss of Shefflin to Galway as an indictment of Kilkenny GAA, arguing that there is plenty of room for “great hurlers like Henry to be involved” at the underage coalface.

“I think Kilkenny need to have a strong, hard look at what they’re doing at development level, and what they’re doing at minor, U-20 level, and start where they should be starting – not where they are. They’ve forgotten where they came from, and underage hurling in Kilkenny has gone back a tonne,” he maintains.

Back west, you will hear differing views on what awaits. Many view Shefflin as the ideal catalyst for a gifted squad that has lost its way. Others question how much the old guard have left to give and are sceptical about the dividend from all those All-Ireland-winning minor teams.

But John McIntyre remains positive. “It’s the talk of the place down here,” he says. “It looked for a while as though the search for a new manager had gone off the rails, and then to end up with … I think it’s a spectacular coup for Galway. And, of course, everything will be fine until he loses his first game!

“It’s got people animated and talking. I think personally it’s a great appointment for Galway. I think he’ll be very studied. He’ll be calculating. And, despite the image of him being a genuinely nice guy, Henry Shefflin didn’t achieve what he did on the hurling fields unless he had an inherent ruthlessness about him. And I would expect that trait will be carried forward into his inter-county management career.”