| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We’ve lost our best to the west’ – the reaction in Kilkenny to Galway’s appointment of Henry Shefflin

Galway’s ‘spectacular coup’ in getting Henry Shefflin to manage their senior hurlers has ruffled feathers in the county and in his native Kilkenny. Can the game’s most decorated player get the Tribe winning again?
 

Newly appointed Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin at the Kilkenny SHC semi-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
Kevin Fennelly Expand
Adrian Ronan Expand

Close

Newly appointed Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin at the Kilkenny SHC semi-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Newly appointed Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin at the Kilkenny SHC semi-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kevin Fennelly

Kevin Fennelly

Adrian Ronan

Adrian Ronan

/

Newly appointed Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin at the Kilkenny SHC semi-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

When the biggest name in hurling hops into the arms of a rival, you can expect polarised reactions. Thus it was when the bombshell dropped: Henry Shefflin was Galway-bound.

John McIntyre was as the Galway Races October Festival last Bank Holiday weekend. If the talk among the natives was a true barometer, the former Galway boss surmises, Pearse Stadium will be sold out in the spring.

“That’s unusual, to have a universally positive reaction to an appointment of a Galway hurling manager,” McIntyre says. “I think it’s also a reflection of Henry’s standing in the game, the massive respect for him. And, you know, people are just energised, enthusiastic and very positive about the potential improvement he could bring to Galway.

Most Watched

Privacy