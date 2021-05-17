Westmeath run Waterford close but both bosses bemused by 49 frees awarded

Westmeath have never beaten Waterford in league or championship but they came mighty close yesterday.

When Killian Doyle lashed in a close range free for the visitors on 65 minutes, there was only two points between the teams (1-19 to 1-17).

Liam Cahill turned to his bench and former captain Kevin Moran landed a massive score from midfield when it was needed most. Kieran Bennett added two more and Waterford were out of the woods.

“We definitely felt that was a game that got away from us,” stated Westmeath boss Shane O’Brien.

The men in maroon put pride back in jersey after losing to Galway by 30 points eight days previous. “We were looking for a bounce back and we gained a bit of respect there today after a heavy defeat last week. I was very keen that the lads would show the public what they’re really made of. Today, the way they fought for every single ball, it speaks volumes about the group.”

Doyle shot 1-7 on his return but it could have been a bigger haul as he accounted for nine of Westmeath’s eleven wides. Aonghus Clarke was a commanding figure at number six while former Galway hurler Davy Glennon got three points.

Patrick Curran slotted eleven frees and Mikey Kearney found the net for the experimental hosts. Jack Fagan and Darragh Lyons were dismissed in the second half for the DéIse while Westmeath midfielder Cormac Boyle also saw red. Cahill was delighted with how his team dealt with those setbacks.

“Really happy that we got a good, tight match today,’ Cahill said. “All credit to Westmeath, they came with all guns blazing. They came down here and really shoved it into us from the minute the ball was thrown in. It was exactly what we expected. I’m delighted with the reaction from my lads, the way they dug out the result in the end.”

Cathal McAllister blew for 49 frees, much to the bemusement of both bosses.

“I’ve seldom if ever publicly criticised referees but I’m very keen to look back over that video,” remarked O’Brien. “We, as a management team, would be very, very disappointed with the performance today from the referee. Some of the decisions had us quite confused.”

Cahill is also puzzled with the stop start nature of hurling. “There’s a lot of talk about the way our game is going at the moment. The rules are there and Cathal McAllister is just trying to apply the rules. These guys are under immense pressure, not just on the day but seemingly afterwards as well when they’re reviewed by their assessors. It’s not a nice place to be at the moment when you’re under that much scrutiny. We’re going to have to see how the rest of the league and championship pans out. We’re not seeing the free flowing games that real hurling people are accustomed to and that would be a concern.”

SCORERS – Waterford: P Curran 0-11 (11fs), M Kearney 1-0, DJ Foran 0-3, K Bennett 0-2, S Keating, K Power, P Hogan, B Power, J Prendergast, K Moran 0-1 each. Westmeath: K Doyle 1-7 (1-5fs), N O’Brien 0-6 (6fs), D Glennon 0-3, A Clarke, C Boyle, J Coll 0-1 each.

WATERFORD – S O’Brien 6; I Kenny 6, S Fives 8, T Barron 5; K Power 6, I Daly 7, S Keating 7; P Hogan 7, B Power 5; DJ Foran 7, P Curran 7, J Fagan 5; J Prendergast 7, M Kiely 5, M Kearney 6. Subs: J Dillon 5 for B Power (46), K Moran 6 for K Power (54), D Hutchinson 5 for Kiely (54), K Bennett 7 for Foran (54), D Lyons for Hogan (64), C Prunty for Barron (68), C Sheahan for Curran (68).

WESTMEATH – E Skelly 5; D Egerton 6, T Doyle 7, C Shaw 6; A Craig 6 , A Clarke 8, S Clavin 5; C Boyle 6, R Greville 6; D Glennon 7 , C Doyle 5, J Boyle 5; N O’Brien 7, N Mitchell 5, K Doyle 8. Subs: T Gallagher 5 for Clavin (HT), J Coll 6 for Boyle (HT), B Doyle 5 for Shaw (46), S Williams 5 for O’Brien (50), D Clinton 5 for C Doyle (54), E Ahearn 5 for Mitchell (54), J Galvin for Glennon (65).

Ref – C McAllister (Cork)