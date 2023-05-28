Westmeath relegated to Joe McDonagh Cup after heavy Leinster SHC defeat to Antrim

Antrim 4-24 Westmeath 1-19

Conal Cunning of Antrim in action against Tommy Doyle of Westmeath, and Noel Conaty, 1, during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Just seven days after their sensational win in Wexford, Westmeath were unable to replicate a similar display in sun-drenched TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar yesterday afternoon, with Antrim outscoring their hosts by 16 points in a terrific second half display to emerge as worthy winners, the Ulster county thereby retaining their place in the Leinster championship.

Conal Cunning (free) and Ciaran Doyle (‘65’) traded early points, but Antrim looked the better and more economical side overall in the opening quarter. Goals in the eighth minute by Cunning ,just after he had been booked, and Conor Johnston availing of a rare error by Tommy Doyle in the 13th minute helped them to a deserved 2-6 to 0-5 lead by the 21st minute.

The Glensmen could easily have found the net for the third time in the 28th minute, but Neil McManus, after a great piece of fielding was superbly denied by Noel Conaty. Doyle’s second successful ‘65’ left the home team trailing by 2-6 to 0-8 approaching the half-hour mark.

Owen McCabe then availed of slack Antrim defending to find the net, the referee allowing an advantage after a foul by goalkeeper Ryan Elliott who was black-carded and replaced between the sticks by wing back Gerard Walsh. Joe Fortune’s men added four unanswered points before the break, the best of them from Niall O’Brien, and they led by 1-12 to 2-7 at the interval.

The two-point deficit was wiped out within a minute of the restart with Keelan Molloy after just nine seconds and McManus on target. The sides were still on level terms (2-11 to 1-14) after 41 minutes, but a fired-up Antrim took over from then onwards with manager Darren Gleeson picking up a yellow card.

Firing over some great points from a variety of angles, they outscored the home team by ten points to three by the 65th minute. Last week’s hero for the midlanders, Niall Mitchell was unable to exert any influence when introduced, while veteran Derek McNicholas was also anonymous as he brought an end to a 19-year senior championship career. Substitute Eoin O’Neill rifled in a great goal some two minutes later, to more or less copper-fasten their place in next year’s Liam MacCarthy Cup. Midfielder James McNaughton scored a fourth goal in the 68th minute to seal a fully deserved win.

Kilkenny’s clash with Wexford at the scene of the Lake County’s historic triumph last Sunday was delayed by ten minutes and, in truth, when Antrim started to pull away from the home team in the closing stages most of the large crowd’s focus was on events in Chadwick’s Wexford Park. However, the Cats were unable to do Westmeath the favour they craved, and the men in maroon and white will now face into a very competitive Joe McDonagh Cup in 2024.

Scorers:

Antrim: C Cunning 1-9 (0-7fs), J McNaughton 1-3, C Johnston, E O’Neill 1-1 each, N McKenna 0-3, N McManus, S Elliott, N O’Connor 0-2 each, K Molloy 0-1.

Westmeath: C Doyle 0-7 (4fs, 2‘65’s), D Glennon 0-4, O McCabe 1-0, N O’Brien 0-3 (1f), J Boyle, J Galvin (1s/l) 0-2 each, J Bermingham 0-1.

Teams:

Antrim: R Elliott 7; P Burke 6, R McGarry 7, N O’Connor 8; G Walsh 6, E Campbell 6, C Bohill n/r; J McNaughton 8, M Bradley 6; K Molloy 7, C Johnston 6, N McManus 7; C Cunning 9, N McKenna 7, S Elliott 6. Subs: D McKernan 6 for Bohill (inj., 11), E O’Neill 7 for Johnston (61), R McMullan n/r for McManus (70), D Nugent n/r for Cunning (70+3).

Westmeath: N Conaty 7; D Egerton 7, C Shaw 6, J Bermingham 6; T Doyle 6, A Craig 5, R Greville 6; J Galvin 7, C McCormack 5; D Glennon 8, E Keyes 6, N O’Brien 7; O McCabe 6, J Boyle 6, C Doyle 7. Subs: N Mitchell 6 for McCormack (41), P Clarke 7 for Craig (49), D McNicholas 6 for C Doyle (59), C Boyle n/r for Shaw (69), K Regan n/r for McCabe (70+1).

Ref: K Jordan (Tipperary).