Westmeath in race against time to complete Glennon transfer

Westmeath hurlers may have to plan without Davy Glennon for this year's Joe McDonagh Cup campaign if his move from Galway hasn't beaten the required deadline.

Glennon's switch would be a huge boost for manager Shane O'Brien who was a coach with Dublin when they lost the 2011 All-Ireland under 21 hurling final to a Glennon-inspired Galway.

The player was not included in either Galway's league or championship training panels this year and is believed to have Westmeath parentage, and work interests in the midlands. Galway have already given their consent to the transfer so it is only a matter of time before it is rubber-stamped.

While Westmeath suffered a blow when losing Killian Doyle this year, after he moved to London for work, their fortunes have been further enhanced by the recall of former player, Niall O'Brien, who left a teaching post in Dubai a year ahead of time to return and hurl for the county.

Westmeath have also added to their coaching staff one of the figures who helped Galway win the 2017 All-Ireland. Noel Larkin was also involved with Portumna when they won the All-Ireland club title in 2014 before Micheál Donoghue asked him on to the Galway senior management team ahead of the 2016 season. In 2017 he was an instrumental part of the county's All-Ireland winning adventure.

Larkin will team up with another former Galway hurler, Alan Kerins, who is already part of the Westmeath coaching staff.

Westmeath open their McDonagh Cup campaign two weeks from today with a trip to Corrigan Park to play Antrim.

They had a productive challenge against Wexford on Friday as they enter final preparations.

Another addition to the Westmeath backroom team is Alan Mangan, the former Westmeath footballer who won a Leinster title under Páidí Ó Sé. He will be helping out with coaching.

Meanwhile, Clare's prospects of survival in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League and of a first Munster final appearance since 2012, have been boosted by the return of two key players.

Last year's captain Gary Brennan and 2019 All Star nominee Jamie Malone are back in Colm Collins' squad, ahead of a crunch league tie at home to Fermanagh on Sunday next, although Brennan is still nursing an ankle injury suffered in the club championship with Ballyea.

Both players had declared their intentions to withdraw from football for the 2020 season, with Brennan due to get married and Malone travelling abroad.

Collins has also welcomed back centre-back Aaron Fitzgerald after a long-term knee ligament injury.

The news is in stark contrast to their upcoming opponents Fermanagh, who have lost a number of players due to Covid-19.

Manager Ryan McMenamin's call for the match to be postponed has fallen on deaf ears with the GAA determined to complete league fixtures.

The battle for survival in Division 2 is intense and Clare may need to win both remaining matches to stay in the second tier. After Fermanagh they face promotion contenders Armagh in Ennis.

They later play Tipperary in the Munster Championship quarter-finals. The winners of that match face Limerick or Waterford in the last four.

