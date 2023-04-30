Westmeath boss Joe Fortune ‘very disappointed’ with comments made by Dublin counterpart Micheal Donoghue after defeat

Westmeath manager Joe Fortune said he was disappointed with a comment made to him by his Dublin counterpart Micheal Donoghue at Parnell Park shortly after the final whistle. Dublin won the match comfortably, 2-23 to 1-14, after a competitive first half, with six yellow cards doled out, evenly shared.

"We go out to play hurling, I was very disappointed with some of the comments that came at the end, very disappointed," he revealed.

When asked to elaborate, he said: “Micheal came to me there at the end. He said, ‘hard luck but you went to do one of the Dublin players’. Look, genuinely, I’ll give you the folder if you want of our tactical set-up for the day. There was never a comment in any way, shape or form with regards to a dismissive comment about any Dublin player. I am just disappointed with that."

Fortune won a Leinster under-21 with Dublin in 2016 and a county title with Ballyboden before taking over Westmeath. "We all make comments during a game, we go to battle during a game but at the end I think the way to carry yourself is (to) say, ‘hard luck’ and move on; there will be bigger days for Dublin and for ourselves," he added.

"We came down here to play a game but and thought for 28-30 minutes we played well. Dublin, in fairness, they were the better team on the day and they deserved their victory."

Donoghue was pleased with how Dublin recovered after trailing for much of the first half. "Their (early) goal have them a good cushion and we’d to work really hard to get back in the game and the lads duly did that.

“That’s the game hurling, you are never going to dominate for 70 minutes. You have to minimise the effects of the opposition when they are in the ascendancy and I thought the lads worked really hard. When we did get back on par we pushed on.”

They face Wexford in the third round on Saturday, moving to Croke Park from Donnycarney. “Next week is going to be a huge game," said Donoghue. "I’ve just heard Wexford won so that’s a big game for us. It’s one game at a time, we will recover now tomorrow and we’ll get ready for next week."