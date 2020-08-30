'We're trying to push the bar every single year' - Ballygunner in seventh heaven with Waterford SHC victory

There were any amount of figures and statistics available that would help demonstrate Ballygunner’s dominance in both this game and the Waterford club scene in general.

The only difficultly was picking out which one best represented how far they are ahead of the chasing pack.

On Sunday, they completed seven in a row in a fashion which makes the nine-in-a-row achieved by Erins Own and Mount Sion in the past look achievable. From pillar to post they dominated Passage, the last side to beat them in a final.

Since that late smash and grab in the 2013 decider, Ballygunner haven’t looked back. They’ve now won their seven finals since by an average of more than 11 points. In Walsh Park on Sunday, they had 17 points to spare against Passage, who are seemingly still paying the price for that 2013 win.

They lost the 2016 decider by the same margin, and lost a quarter-final last season by 16 points. When the sides met in the group stage earlier this year, Ballygunner had 11 to spare.

Expand Close Tim O'Sullivan of Ballygunner has his shot blocked by Jason Roche of Passage during the Waterford SHC final. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tim O'Sullivan of Ballygunner has his shot blocked by Jason Roche of Passage during the Waterford SHC final. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

In that context, it’s probably no surprise that this game went the way it did. Michael Walsh’s side were game but despite their efforts, it only felt like finger-in-the-dam stuff. By the time Kevin Mahony escaped the attentions of Noel Connors and lashed to the net on 23 minutes, it felt like it was going to be a long afternoon.

By half-time the gap stood at 11 points (1-13 to 0-5) with Ballygunner playing smart and fast. And by the water break in the second half, Passage had still only managed a point from play. Their tally of 0-9 looks paltry but it’s largely in line with the experience of Ballygunner’s opponents this year.

Across their five championship games, they have conceded an average of just over 11 points per game, including just one goal. The hurlers of Ballygunner and Passage play football together under the Gaultier banner, but there was no mercy shown here.

“The (first-half) goal absolutely sucked the energy out of Passage,” Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan agreed.

“Listen, they’re a young team, they’re going to be back again. They started out this year with five or six lads that weren’t available to them and to get to a county final, fair play to them. The likes of Eoghan Reilly and Mikey Cummins and these lads, they have serious hurlers coming through, Mark Fitzgerald next year is going to make a massive difference to that team. Waterford are really looking forward to seeing that lad.

“Listen, look, it is what it is. As Barry (Coughlan, joint captain) said, we’re thrilled again. Seven in a row is a phenomenal achievement for that group of players. It’s down to how hard they work, it’s down to the standards that they set themselves. They’re an easy bunch to deal with, they drive themselves on, a careful pair of hands is maybe all they need really at times. Look, we’re thrilled, we’ve won seven now. We’ll look to next year now and we’ll take that year from the start again.”

Expand Close Passage manager Michael Walsh congratulates the Ballygunner players following the Waterford SHC final at Walsh Park. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Passage manager Michael Walsh congratulates the Ballygunner players following the Waterford SHC final at Walsh Park. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The bad news for the rest of the county is that the future looks bright for Ballygunner too. Earlier this year, their minors completed four in a row while on Saturday, their U-14s romped to a county title.

“In fairness, we had five players that started today that didn’t start in the Munster final two years ago. The competition in the panel and the young lads coming in, they’re energising the thing the whole time and we like to think that we can keep on with that. Our minors won again this year and there are good players coming through there and that’s what it’s about," said O'Sullivan.

“Absolutely, we’re setting the standard in Waterford but we’re trying to push the bar every single year and we’re trying to improve every single year. (TG4 presenter) Micheál Ó Dómhnaill there said to me there, ‘Is it good for Waterford hurling that we’ve won seven in a row?’ But that’s not our fault like.

“I think we’re raising the bar every single year we got out and it’s up to the other teams to get to that level. I know how hard they’re working. I see some of the teams this year absolutely made ground. Fourmilewater, absolutely made ground. Lismore, absolutely made ground. OK, last week they were blitzed by us but, look, they’ve made ground and they have to keep working at that and try and close the gap. We’re under no illusions. On any given day you can be beaten by any team and if we drop our standards and drop our intensity and our work-rate, we can be found wanting and that’s the reality of it.”

The only disappointment for Ballygunner stems from the fact that they are unlikely to get another crack at a Munster title – though O’Sullivan hasn’t completely given up hope that there could yet be a reprieve.

Read More

“Look, the (GAA) have a lot to deal with at the moment, I don’t think putting something else on their table at this point in time would make any sense whatsoever.

“They want to get the club championships finished first and then the inter-county and hopefully we can get on top of this thing and it won’t be a problem and maybe in early next year they may be able to play something from a provincial perspective.”

“The reality of it is we’ve earned the right to represent Waterford and other teams the right to represent their counties. Hopefully the GAA can see some chink of light. I’m realistic in that I don’t think they’re going to at the moment but things can change and change quickly. The fact that it’s postponed at the moment is the way to leave it – not cancelled but postponed and let’s see where the next few months take us.”

SCORERS – Ballygunner: P Mahony 0-8 (5f); K Mahony 1-3; P Hogan, D Hutchinson 0-4 each; C Sheahan 0-2; B O’Sullivan, C Power 0-1 each. Passage: M Cummins 0-5 (5f); O Connors 0-2 (2f); G Cullinane, L Flynn 0-1 each.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlin, T Foley; B O’Keeffe, Philip Mahony, S O’Sullivan; C Sheahan, P Leavey; D Hutchinson, Pauric Mahony, M Mahony; T O’Sullivan, K Mahony, P Hogan. Subs: B O’Sullivan for M Mahony (47), C Power for O’Sullivan, E Hayden for B O’Keeffe (55), JJ Hutchinson for Hogan (57), D O’Keeffe for Sheahan (60).

Passage: E Lynch; Callum O’Neill, D Lynch, D Jones; A Roche, N Connors, Ciarán O’Neill; G Cullinane, K Fitzgerald; S Lynch, O Connors, P Flynn; J Roche, L Flynn, M Cummins. Subs: J Whitty for A Roche, T Connors for S Lynch (both h-t), J Burke for Cullinane, E Reilly for Flynn (both 47), M Hutchinson for Ciarán O’Neill (59).

Referee: T Walsh (Modeligo)

Online Editors