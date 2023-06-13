‘We’re in knockout hurling now, there’s no second chances’ – Dublin’s Sean Brennan

Sean Brennan has already seen Dr Cullen Park prove a tomb for Dublin hurling ambitions. Speaking at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling championship in the De La Salle club in Waterford, the Dublin goalkeeper recalled the day Cuala were eliminated from the Leinster club series by St Mullins in 2019.

Dublin travel to the same venue on Saturday to take on the Joe McDonagh Cup winners Carlow in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter finals with Brennan having established himself as their first choice keeper over the last year.

He was keeping goal when Cuala lost there in a shock result to the Carlow club champions in the quarter final of the Leinster championship four years ago.

Four months before Dublin became the only county to lose to a McDonagh Cup finalist in the preliminary quarter finals, Mattie Kenny’s side suffering a harrowing defeat to Laois. Brennan was back-up to Alan Nolan that day, having been drafted into the senior county panel by Kenny for the first time that year.

Those precedents present ample warning to Dublin as they approach Saturday’s tie as warm favourites to advance to an All-Ireland quarter final against Clare on the following Saturday. “We’re in knockout hurling now, there’s no second chances,” Brennan said.

Cuala also lost a Leinster final to Oulart-the-Ballagh in Carlow in 2015, before going on to win two All-Ireland club titles. Brennan first made the senior club team as a 17-year-old in 2012. He only began his goalkeeping career at 15, having figured out that he wasn’t good enough to make it as an outfield club hurler.

“I was a very average outfield hurler,” he says, “on the bench more often than not. I just said, ‘give me a go in goal and see how I get on’. It’s worked out ok for me.”

But he wasn’t totally alien to goalkeeping, having played there for soccer outfit Joey’s based near his home in Sallynoggin.

In his first year as a senior club goalkeeper Cuala reached the county final losing to Kilmacud Crokes in 2012. They broke through when they defeated St Jude’s in the county final in 2015 and went on to win four Dublin titles back to back.

Dublin made it out of the Leinster round robin group this year in third place. “We’re still breathing, that’s the main thing,” said Brennan. “There’s probably a small bit of disappointment we weren’t in the Leinster final on Sunday but the year as a whole has been very progressive for us. We’re very happy with the development we’ve made.”

His father, Paul, played for Cuala and had a short spell with the county senior footballers.

One of the newcomers, Paddy Doyle, has impressed Brennan. “I love the way Paddy plays, he plays like he doesn’t care, which is so refreshing to see. You see with a lot of younger players they can be over-coached and over-engineered into one kind of product. But Paddy is just a free spirit. He is capable of playing four or five different roles for us and has done.”

John Dermody who coached Cuala in 2012 when they reached the county final is now involved in the Carlow coaching set-up.

“I enjoy that pressure environment,” Brennan says of goalkeeping. “It’s hero or zero stuff really.”