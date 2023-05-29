‘We’re delighted to show a bit of pride’ – Waterford’s Dessie Hutchinson

Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson has his shot blocked by Tipperary's Brian McGrath during their Munster SHC Round 5 duel at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

It was a dark fortnight around Waterford following their Munster SHC exit with a game to play but Dessie Hutchinson was happy to give Déise folk “something positive to talk about” after their victory against Tipperary on Sunday.

Despite a string of high-profile injuries, Davy Fitzgerald’s men looked like a transformed outfit from start to finish against the Premier as they secured just their second provincial round-robin success from 16 outings.

The chatter around Waterford was not good after their 12-point drubbing against Clare two weeks ago with legends like Ken McGrath and Eoin Kelly questioning players and managements as they limped out of contention.

It may have been a dead rubber for them on paper against Tipp but Hutchinson insists that they “just had to show something” to give some hope for the years ahead.

“We just had to show something, a bit of pride in ourselves and all the stuff people were saying about us, give them something positive to talk about,” Hutchinson said.

Read more Adrian Mullen emerges as serious doubt for Kilkenny after suffering nasty hand injury

“It’s been nothing but negative the past few weeks. That’s not what you want as a Waterford hurler so we’re just delighted to show a bit of pride.”

Hutchinson, who was back playing close to the opposition goal in his preferred position as an inside forward, fired 1-3 in a virtuoso display as Fitzgerald’s men channelled their hurt to conjure their best display of the season.

“It’s not even hurt, it’s more disappointment,” the Ballygunner star said of whether criticism upset them. “I suppose when you’re coming to Thurles and it’s 10 to one here (in terms of spectators), it’s not ideal. We just have to regroup and that’s something to build on there and we’ll see what happens.”

Despite appearing in the 2020 All-Ireland final under Liam Cahill’s guidance – as well as winning last year’s Division 1 league title – Hutchinson feels like they are a bit off winning Liam MacCarthy as they look forward to 2024.

“Ah sure there is (hope for the future), we have the players like. We, as players, have to have a look at ourselves too, we have to find what’s keeping us down that little bit and try and build on that,” he said.

“We definitely have the talent in that dressing-room to go and be competing. I suppose we’re probably not good enough yet to win an All-Ireland but we’re definitely good enough to compete.”