KIERAN KINGSTON has admitted that his Cork hurlers face a “monster” battle against Kilkenny in their Croke Park ‘home from home’ next Sunday.

The Rebels qualified for their first All-Ireland SHC semi-final since 2018 by virtue of tonight’s eight-point victory over Dublin in Semple Stadium.

The result set up a last-four date with Brian Cody’s Cats.

“Kilkenny are Kilkenny, Croke Park is their home really,” Kingston declared. “This is like our home here in Thurles, that’s theirs. We’re delighted to be in a semi-final, but we know it’s a monster game next weekend.

“Look it, we’re happy to be in an All-Ireland semi-final. We haven’t been there in a while so it’s great to be back,” he added.

“The pleasing thing about it was we were delighted to put a performance on the back of a performance. Last week (against Clare) was a huge game for us, lucky to get out of there and we knew tonight was going to be the same. And we knew if we didn’t play better than last week, we wouldn’t get out of here tonight. So that’s pleasing.

“The disappointing thing is, I thought, we were quite poor and sloppy in the third quarter. We lost it by a point and only drew the second half, so we have a huge amount of work and that wouldn’t be good enough to beat Kilkenny tomorrow week.”

Reflecting on Cork’s crucial second goal – finished off by his son, Shane, on the stroke of half-time to leave his team eight up – the manager said: “Goals win games and it gave us a bit of a cushion at half-time. Sometimes that can be a bad thing, it just came before half-time, because I felt we were a bit complacent and sloppy in the third quarter and that wouldn’t be good enough next week.”

He concluded: “We didn’t look beyond tonight. All our focus was on Dublin. We knew they were going to bring a huge challenge. They did right to the bitter end, they didn’t give up. I think we were eight or 10 points up, but they kept chipping away and I was glad to see the four minutes of added time being ran down, to be honest.”