We're bottom of pile but confidence is high, insists Déise's Prunty

"Sick of losing," is how he puts it.

Waterford's newly appointed vice-captain was on the fringes as the Déise followed up their All-Ireland final run of 2017 with a winless (and luckless) SHC campaign in 2018.

The summer just gone was worse again - four round-robin games, four starts for Prunty in the No 3 jersey and four defeats by margins ranging from one to 20 points.

"When you're putting so much into it, the way we have the last two years, it is disappointing," he admitted.

"It does round you a bit more. You're sick of that feeling, sick of losing. So, it's something in the back that's driving us for this coming year.

"It is frustrating when you're watching on. Ultimately that's what we want (in 2020) - to be still in championship in June, July and August when it matters."

Progression

The Abbeyside clubman was an All-Ireland U-21 medallist in 2016 but his senior progression was badly hampered by injury until the season just gone.

It's a measure of his local standing, however, that new boss Liam Cahill announced on Sunday night that Prunty will be Waterford's on-field lieutenant to new captain Pauric Mahony. The player only turns 23 in January.

The full-back accepts the statistical reality that "going from the last two years, looking in from the outside, we're at the bottom of that pile, we're in the chasing pack."

But he insisted: "I think we all do believe. I think that (confidence) doesn't need to be worked on at all, I think it's there. It's just a matter of getting wins to back it up.

"We'd a good league (in 2019); obviously championship is a totally different thing. I don't know what it was, the first day losing to Clare by a point would have been a bit of a knock.

"Then everything after that was just very disappointing. The margins are slim but if you under-perform at all, I think things like that can happen - so you have to be at the top of your game."

Prunty is currently immersed in pre-season training ahead of Waterford's opening foray in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League - they take on Cork in Dungarvan on Sunday, December 29.

This is his fourth season at senior level - he was part of the extended panel in 2017, when they lost the All-Ireland final to Galway. But both that season and the next, when Derek McGrath was at the helm, were disrupted by injury.

"It was my quad," he explained. "I ruptured what's called the 'rec fem', (rectus femoris) so it set me out for 16 weeks in the first year and roughly eight in the second year.

"So, it was a bit of an issue. I'd never really been injured before, I'd never broken anything. Then it just went in a Munster League game in January against Limerick the first year.

"The 16 weeks was something new to me, being on your own training away with the rehab, kind of watching lads train, it's a different thing. I just turned for a ball, went to sprint and felt the pop."

Having finally established his starting credentials under Páraic Fanning this year, now Prunty must adjust to a third manager in three seasons following Cahill's appointment

"I suppose naturally when a new manager comes in, everyone wants to impress," he reflected.

"I think fellas just get on with it. Although you have to look back to learn, I think you can't look back too much and we just have to look forward to the next year under Liam."

Irish Independent