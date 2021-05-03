| 6.5°C Dublin

‘We’re a good bunch to block the outside noise’ – Morrissey

Limerick eager to keep the good times rolling as new season looms for champions

Limerick's Dan Morrissey at King John&rsquo;s Castle in Limerick as part of the GPA&rsquo;s Return to Play event to mark the first season where all senior inter-county players are part of the one player association. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Limerick's Dan Morrissey at King John&rsquo;s Castle in Limerick as part of the GPA&rsquo;s Return to Play event to mark the first season where all senior inter-county players are part of the one player association. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

The 2018 All-Star half-back didn’t have much time to prepare himself to be the All-Star full-back.

Before 2020, Dan Morrissey had some experience of manning the edge of the square and he had also been used at midfield at various points in his career but after 2018 in particular, he looked set for a career in the half-back line.

