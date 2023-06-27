‘We’ll see what our options are’ - Joe McDonagh Cup link with All-Ireland series could be severed

The link between the Joe McDonagh Cup and the All-Ireland SHC series looks likely to be on borrowed time with the GAA seeking thoughts about severing the preliminary quarter-finals.

The GAA have sent correspondence to the six counties involved about the possibility of abolishing the connection between the two tiers in the wake of Offaly's preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final hammering against Tipperary earlier this month.

The Faithful, runners-up in this year's McDonagh Cup final, fell to a record 7-38 to 3-18 defeat on home soil against the Premier while competition winners battled hard against Dublin before succumbing by 10 points.

The six counties involved will debate the merits and drawbacks of the system, which sees the McDonagh Cup finalists pitted against the third-placed teams in Leinster/Munster each year since 2018 - barring the Covid years of 2020-'21.

Carlow chairman Jim Bolger will sit down with his committee to discuss the matter "over the coming days" before reverting back to Croke Park.

"We're going to sit down and discuss this now and see what our options are, we'll have to see what the implications are," Bolger told Independent.ie before expanding on the condensed nature of the McDonagh Cup.

"We're going to discuss it and see what we feel is best for McDonagh Cup counties in the future. We've a very small playing base and we don't have the luxury that if we pick up an injury or a disciplinary issue and a red card and it happens to be one of our best players, we're in trouble, simple as that.

"Playing games back-to-back is very difficult for us and it's there for the grace of God for any of us because if one gets sent off and another gets an injury, then you really are in trouble. It's not simple."

Offaly chairperson Michael Duignan reckons that the current system should be scrapped, and the Faithful legend feels that valuable calendar time will be freed up as a result.

Speaking to ourgame.ie recently, Duignan said: "You have to get more time and I think there are ways of doing that and spreading out (the championship).

"I'm not sure about the Joe McDonagh Cup teams getting into the championship, and we're there ourselves.

"I think if you win the Joe McDonagh, that's your All-Ireland final and you're happy enough to roll on for next year into the Leinster championship and you could have that final two or three weeks later.

"We could create more space and you might have a second versus third semi-final (in the McDonagh Cup). If you didn't have a preliminary quarter-final, you might have more time then for your Munster and Leinster championships as well.

"What we (Offaly) did this year with nine matches in ten weeks and we're a small county with a small pick, we picked up serious injuries. I'm not saying it was because of that but it's just too intense for amateurs to be at that.

"I think there is scope there to allow another two or three weeks there without it actually going on any longer and still leaving plenty of time for your club."