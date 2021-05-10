Welcome to Antrim - How a Saffron masterclass of horribleness strangled Clare

Antrim won just two of their own puckouts during the entire second half of Sunday's league opener.

That they restricted Clare to only nine shots over that same period would tell you everything about the kind of mad shift they put in.

On their return to Division One hurling, it wasn't merely a superstar who bagged them the points, it wasn't a freak gluttony of goals and it wasn't even a tactical masterclass. It was good old-fashioned, honest hard work that would've drawn a wry smile from Brian Cody somewhere.

Perhaps the 11-time All-Ireland winning manager was on to something all this time when he was boiling the game down to winning one-on-one battles and having a stomach for the fight. Antrim looked hungry in every exchange in Corrigan Park and, more than that, they were hellbent on making the afternoon in Belfast as uncomfortable and unpleasant for the visitors as they possibly could.

It's far too easy to dismiss this result and pile it onto the 'just the league' scrapheap. Suggestions that Clare were undercooked fly in the face of the fact that they were leading in this game for 46 minutes. They didn't start slowly and they weren't hit cold by the enthusiasm of the division's newbies who were expected to come flying out of the blocks - no, Clare were six points up after 13 minutes and were systematically worn down over time.

And maybe it's a long trip for the Banner county travelling all the way up north during Covid restrictions. Well, welcome to Antrim. Of all the classic tough places to go, you get the feeling that Darren Gleeson and his men are going to pride themselves on their lack of hospitality and Clare were just the first victims as Antrim got more and more horrible the longer this game went on.

It started with a flurry for the away side too. It took them just over 12 minutes to hit their ninth score of the day, running through yellow jerseys like they weren't there and popping over under relatively no pressure - relative to what was to come.

And it really wasn't until the two exchanges (leading to two scores) before the water break did Antrim show any signs of getting in any faces, but when Damon McMullan got his hurl in the way of a Tony Kelly shot and Michael Bradley emerged from the ruck with sliotar in hand, it wasn't so much that the momentum shifted, rather Antrim's mindset did. The respect they were affording last year's league finalists was over. It was time for Antrim Ball.

The Gleeson project is still in its acceleration mode so exactly the limits of this team's play are unknown yet. What we do know, however, is that it doesn't look like this.

Nine times during the first 35 minutes, Clare were able to saunter inside the Antrim 45' and clip over the bar. Inside the Antrim 45'.

Their shot count was heavy, their positions were generous and, despite Ciaran Clarke keeping Antrim in touch at the other end, despite Niall McKenna dominating the middle third, the hosts were giving themselves too much work too.

Fortunately, they have an appetite for work and the second half picture tells the story of how this game changed so dramatically.

Less shots, less scores, less of Antrim standing back and watching Clare play hurling.

So what was different?

Interestingly, the Saffrons were battling more gamely for their own puckouts in the first half than they were in the second period but when do puckouts ever win a game of hurling? The instructions in the second half for Ryan Elliott and the rest of the team were clear - go long, go long, go long, and if they win it, make them sorry they did.

Clare won nearly 78 per cent of Antrim's puckouts in the second half but every single one landed inside the Clare 45'. When they won it, they were met with a barrage of abuse. If they escaped it, they had the rest of the pitch to come down and experience some more torture.

Read More

And that mindset was set in now, Antrim were here to compete and they got joy from Clare's set pieces too, winning six of 14 in that second period.

So despite Clare having more success in winning primary possession in the second half, they got their shots off far fewer times than they did in the first.

In fact, Clare had managed just one shot in the first 14 minutes of the second half, and that didn't come until after Antrim had spurned two goal chances.

When Antrim started to mix it out the pitch, suddenly the effect of Reidy and Kelly and O'Donnell was lessened - not through brilliant man-marking or a clever ploy, just work rate all over the park, pressuring every ball.

Antrim finished the game with nine clean blocks or hooks. Clare finished with two.

And in terms of turnovers from open play, Antrim nearly doubled Clare's effort of 10 in the second half.

When you add up that level of sustained, manic work, then it's only inevitable that the side facing it will eventually suffer some mental and physical side-effects. And that's the Antrim effect.

Pundits might well have written them off before this game. They might've said they'll take some beatings in this division. One game in, they've taken the scalp of a Clare outfit who didn't lose once during last year's group matches. One game in, they're talking instead about a shortened pre-season and the length of the journey up there.

Welcome to Antrim. Get used to it.