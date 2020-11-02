Weekend winners prove why there shouldn't be such an emphasis on adaptability to 'winter' conditions

Shortly before half-time in last Sunday’s Munster hurling semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Limerick’s Dan Morrissey pinged a pass into his full-forward line where Aaron Gillane had done so much damage in the previous 34 minutes or so.

The pass was inviting and from the opposite corner, Peter Casey willingly accepted the invitation.

Putting on the brakes in a race with his marker Seán O’Brien, he held out one of his hands as a guard rail and a buffer to prevent O’Brien from getting any closer, picked up possession and darted back inside for his first point.

Casey is one of the few Limerick players these days that takes the tape at below six foot but here even one of their smaller packages was winning one of those physical battles that feed into the stereotype that some teams are just designed to go better in ‘winter’ conditions that others.

Rightly or wrongly, that stereotype gained momentum over the weekend with the three teams that were many people’s idea of likely winners, not just because of their undoubted ability but also the nature of the conditions – Limerick, Galway and Kilkenny – all advancing with some menace, though in Kilkenny’s case, it wasn’t without its hitches against Dublin.

Limerick’s power play was evident in Thurles seven days earlier but in just about every tussle with the All-Ireland champions, they appeared to come out on top.

Was a player in green shunted backwards or did he fail to break a tackle under pressure from an opponent? If it happened, it requires a more forensic approach to identify it.

The previous evening in Croke Park, Galway showed much of the same values as the team that edged them out in the 2018 All-Ireland final. Like Limerick, Galway’s aerial strength is pronounced but then, you could say much the same about Wexford’s Lee Chin and Conor McDonald.

Under a dropping ball on Saturday, you always sensed that a man in maroon and white would claim it, if not clean then at a second attempt around their feet.

Waterford, for the most part, don’t measure up to the same physical dimensions as either Limerick or Galway but they too were comfortable against the team that lives with the ‘top of the ground’ billing more than any other. Cork did nothing to suppress that perception of them.

Expand Close Jason Flynn of Galway races past Wexford's Aidan Nolan during the Leinster SHC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jason Flynn of Galway races past Wexford's Aidan Nolan during the Leinster SHC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The tendency to categorise hurling teams in the same way that you might distinguish Flat and National Hunt horses or grass and clay court tennis specialists is at odds with a game with such a primacy on skill and technique.

Should there be such an emphasis then on a team’s adaptability to ‘winter’ conditions? After all, the pitches where all the mainstream action will now take place, Croke Park, Semple Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, are all top-class surfaces.

Even UPMC Nowlan Park, where one of next weekend’s qualifiers takes place, is as good as you could get. And while the ball doesn’t zip off the turf like it might at the height of the summer, the give beneath them may be greater and even ball flight in cooler conditions where stronger winds inevitably whip up may be shorter and slower, does it really make that much of a difference?

How different were the conditions on Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Tipperary than they were last August 12 months for the final against Kilkenny when they had no problem adapting in the rain? Similarly, many of the same Tipp players were involved in conjuring five goals in a downpour to floor Waterford in the 2016 Munster final.

Limerick were nine-point winners yet their margin in the 2019 Munster final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in glorious sunshine and near-perfect summer conditions was an equally emphatic 12 points. Could it be that Limerick just have their number, no matter what the terms and conditions are?

Wexford have carved out some important league victories over Kilkenny during Davy Fitzgerald’s reign when the benefits of their high-octane passing game would not have extracted maximum yield from the conditions.

Read More

Prior to Sunday’s game in Cork, Tipp manager Liam Sheedy wasn’t buying the ‘winter’ restrictions on certain teams and certainly not his own.

“The ball can travel long distances, whether there is rain in the sky or sun,” said Sheedy.

“The way we can transfer the ball from one part of the field to the other, we have real top-quality strikers and irrespective of the weather, we have the ability to do really nice things with the ball in hand. There should be an adaptability to any particular day or conditions. The challenge for us is to get the ball often enough.”

But when there are players in opposition to you that have the wingspan of 747s yet move with the stealth and speed of an F16, getting that ball often enough can become a problem.

It’s a challenge now, psychologically, for Tipperary to pick themselves up from a heavy defeat to Limerick for a second successive year. The only saving grace for Wexford is, like Tipp, they have another week to consider it.

For now, the bigger teams power on. Of course, there is so much more to their games than power and size. But in these conditions, it is enough for a group of three to separate themselves from the rest.