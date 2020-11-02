| 5.5°C Dublin

Weekend winners prove why there shouldn't be such an emphasis on adaptability to 'winter' conditions

Colm Keys

Limerick, Galway and Kilkenny lay down firm markers that the elements will not deter them

Limerick's David Reidy in action against Dan McCormack of Tipperary during the Munster SHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Shortly before half-time in last Sunday’s Munster hurling semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Limerick’s Dan Morrissey pinged a pass into his full-forward line where Aaron Gillane had done so much damage in the previous 34 minutes or so.

The pass was inviting and from the opposite corner, Peter Casey willingly accepted the invitation.

Putting on the brakes in a race with his marker Seán O’Brien, he held out one of his hands as a guard rail and a buffer to prevent O’Brien from getting any closer, picked up possession and darted back inside for his first point.

