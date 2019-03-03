Three Allianz Hurling League fixtures have been postponed die to the adverse weather conditions around the country.

Weather plays havoc with fixtures as Cork v Tipperary, Wexford v Kilkenny and Waterford v Galway are postponed

Cork's Division 1A clash with Tipperary in Páirc Ui Rinn has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch following a pitch inspection.

Waterford's Division 1B clash with Galway in Walsh Park has also fallen victim to the weather and in Innovate Park, Wexford and Kilkenny is also off after a pitch inspection.

Clare's Division 1A clash with All Ireland champions Limerick goes ahead as does the Dublin v Laois 1B tie in Parnell Park.

Online Editors