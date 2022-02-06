‘We were very, very average’ – Brian Cody slams Kilkenny display in win over Antrim

Tom Phelan of Kilkenny in action against Scott Walsh and Eoin O'Neil of Antrim during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at UMPC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

It was a victory, but defending joint champions Kilkenny still lost one of the Cats famous nine lives when edging to a somewhat lucky win over Antrim in the opening round of the Allianz National Hurling Division 1B in UPMC Nowlan Park.

In the end the Cats had to be grateful to alert goalkeeper Darren Brennan. He batted away in spectacular style a flicked effort from the edge of the square by sub Aaron Bradley in the 71st minute when the ball looked destined for the net.

“We were very, very average overall,” was the assessment of Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody, who started his 24th season in charge. “We were never really comfortable. Antrim got an early goal and drove on.

“For the first half of the second half we were good. After that Antrim came back into it again. We won the game. That is the most important thing, but we had to dig out the win.”

Antrim boss, Darren Gleeson, felt they missed a great chance of repeating the start of last season when they beat Clare in the first round.

“It was a disappointing result,” he insisted. “When we had our purple patch we didn't make enough of it. They got a purple patch after half-time and went seven points up. We came back hard at the end, but it wasn’t enough.”

Antrim took off after Sean Elliott ran on to a placed delivery from James McNaughton in the third minute and burst through two tackles before shooting to the net. As Kilkenny missed chance after chance on their way to shooting 19 wides overall, the visitors made decent gains.

When driving centre-back Eoghan Campbell rifled over a point from beyond 90 metres in the 26th minute the losers opened out their biggest lead (1-5 to 0-3), and they were moving well.

Kilkenny hit back for minors from Paddy Deegan and Tom Phelan to regain a bit of momentum, and when Martin Keoghan bagged a goal in the 35th minute they were ahead. However, Antrim recovered to score a late point by Ciaran Clarke to leave it all square at 1-6 each at the break.

Kilkenny turned on the power after the change of ends. Early points from John Donnelly (free) and Padraig Walsh injected new lift into the team. Momentum was added when centre-back Huw Lawlor charged up the field to score and with the aid of a 45th minute second goal from Keoghan the Cats got 2-11 to 1-6 clear passing the 50 minute mark.

Antrim’s first score of the half arrived via Daniel McKernan in the 53rd minute, and almost as if to make up for lost time, they charged on, after defender Niall O’Connor was dismissed after being shown a second yell. Sean Elliott added to the gains before Conor Johnston charged through for a goal (2-11 to 2-8).

Kilkenny hit back for two points, but when Antrim goaled again, this time through Neil McManus in the 67th minute they were right back in the game. The gap was down to 2-14 (20) to 3-9 (18).

Brennan’s moment of brilliance followed before John Donnelly had the final point for Kilkenny to wrap-up a victory that was far from convincing, even for a team missing the Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent.

Gleeson said it was hard to reflect on the game immediately afterwards, but for Antrim it was a chance lost.

“There's a level of frustration there from the first half when we had the elements,” he said. “We had a great start but we didn’t build enough on it.”

Scorers: Kilkenny - M Keoghan 2-2, J Donnelly 0-4, 3 frees, J Bergin 0-3, 2 frees, P Walsh 0-2, H Lawlor, P Deegan, T Phelan, W Walsh 0-1 each. Antrim - N McManus 1-2 (0-1 free, S Elliott 1-1, C Johnston 1-0, C Clarke 0-3 frees, K Molloy, E Campbell, D McKernan 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: D Brennan 6, M Butler 7, C Delaney 6, T Walsh 6, J Maher 7, H Lawlor 7, D Blanchfield 8, M Carey 7, P Deegan 8, J Donnelly 7, P Walsh 6, T Phelan 7; B Ryan 7, M Keoghan 9, J Bergin 6. Subs: C Wallace 7 for Delaney, inj (22nd min), W Walsh 6 for Bergin (ht), C Heary 6 for J Maher (ht), C Bolger 6 for B Ryan (52nd min).

Antrim: R Elliott 6, N O’Connor 6, G Walsh 6, S Rooney 7, P Burke 7, E Campbell 7, J Maskey 6, J McNaughton 7, K Molloy 7, N McKenna 6, C Clarke 7, C Cunning 6, S Elliott 7, N McManus 8, C Johnston 7. Subs: D McKernan 7 for J. McNaughton (50th min), E O’Neill 6 for C Clarke (50th min), R McCambridge 6 for K Molloy (66th min), A Bradley 6 for N McKenna (66th min).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).