‘We were replacing a leader with a leader’ – Will O’Donoghue fits the bill as Limerick adapt and thrive

Flickers of form from Cian Lynch and Gearóid Hegarty ominous for final

The email landed three weeks out from the weekend’s first All-Ireland hurling semi-final, clear and unambiguous in its message. Declan Hannon would be playing no part against opponents who weren’t even known by then.

It was quite the departure from the norm. Hannon’s knee injury wasn’t season-ending. There was a chance he could still play in an All-Ireland final, a prognosis validated by John Kiely after Saturday’s semi-final dismantling of Galway.

The temptation for most of fellow managers in the same situation would be to keep it under wraps. But by putting it out there so swiftly and so far out, the Limerick management were clearing the decks for themselves, for Hannon and maybe, most importantly, for William O’Donoghue, Hannon’s positional replacement at centre-back.

“We were replacing a leader with a leader,” said Kiely, reflecting on yet another defensive realignment that had passed off peacefully.

From Dan Morrissey’s switch to full-back to Kyle Hayes mixing between centre-forward to half-back, quick and effective adaption has been a hallmark.

“We didn’t want that indecision hanging over us,” explained Kiely. “If he was out, we needed to have a real live replacement. So in order to give that player the head space to really take on that mantle, the space needed to be completely cleared and no ambiguity about whether he was in or out. It was the right call, Declan wouldn’t have been fit to play.”

Imagine that, being so straight up with your public and resisting the temptation to ‘play games’. Think of the opportunity wasted to engage in brinkmanship right up to the final days of last week.

Hannon was another consideration. He’s the captain, the pivotal defensive playmaker and he needed to go into a shop to buy a bottle of water in peace, explained Kiely.

“He doesn’t need people asking ‘will you be OK, will you be playing?’ The whole country knows you’re out, that’s it. Nobody has to ask that question 5,000 times in the space of four weeks.”

Quite quickly they identified O’Donoghue for the role, though not in a like-for-like way. Hannon has tailored his game to sit off, sweep and make the play. His midfield enforcer’s instinct would never be to replicate that.

He does have an appreciation for what’s required, having stepped in for his club, Na Piarsaigh, in the past. But contact and presence are big in his repertoire and he used these to good effect early on, helping to create 1-2 of their first 1-5.

​His fourth-minute pressure on Cianan Fahy allowed Tom Morrissey to float invitingly for Aaron Gillane to grab above Daithí Burke and beat Éanna Murphy for the opening goal, while a subsequent steal on Fahy put in Morrissey for his first point.

Galway did seek to run at him to expose him and Fahy had success on nine minutes to win a free for Evan Niland, while Brian Concannon skipped by him for Galway’s seventh point. But as it progressed, O’Donoghue grew more comfortable, never more so than when Limerick threw a ring of steel around their ‘D’ in the second half that would prove impenetrable.

Ultimately, Limerick laid waste to the perception around for a few years now that Galway could put it up to them because they had the physical tools to do so. They don’t. Or at least they hadn’t on Saturday. Hard as it may be to come to terms with for Galway, the second half was a submission. The key period came just before half-time, when Limerick scored the last four points to trail by just one.

From the 32nd to the 47th minute Galway were outscored by 1-7 to 0-2. They could have legitimate grievance about some of what referee James Owens was prepared to let go in that period. Gearóid Hegarty appeared to foul Seán Linnane prior to Cian Lynch’s lovely threaded pass to David Reidy in the build-up to the second goal but it was overlooked.

Reidy was selfless, playing Gillane inside him and Gillane first-timed off a crossbar. But Pádraic Mannion was loose with his clearance, more culpable than the Leinster final finale, and Gillane didn’t need another chance. From there to the finish they were imperious, working those trademark triangles to navigate runners out of defence.

Galway were bent out of shape badly. Conor Whelan, such a handful in the first half, didn’t have a meaningful touch after he landed his third point in the 36th minute.

Their propensity to deliver quick ball dried up because, quite simply, Limerick denied them that ball repeatedly.

There were enough flickers from Cian Lynch and Hegarty to suggest there’s a stronger vein of form on the horizon for both. Hegarty has now been replaced in his last three semi-finals, scoring 0-4. But he has scored 3-14 and been chosen as ‘man of the match’ in his last three finals. You know what’s coming next.

Asked about the looming prospect of a fourth successive All-Ireland title and the history attached to that Kiely said he often reminds his players that they “don’t need any further success to demonstrate to them or me or anybody else that they are a great team.”

They don’t. But they’ve come this far.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​