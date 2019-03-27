IT’S not quite the 45-year All-Ireland hurling drought they ended last August but Aaron Gillane is adamant that winning a first League title since 1997 would represent a significant achievement for this Limerick team on Sunday.

'We went long enough without winning anything' - Aaron Gillane keen to end Limerick's 22-year wait for league success

Limerick are, in some ways, surprise League finalists given the historical connotations of their Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph last year.

They topped an ultra-competitive Division 1A and have recorded impressive victories over Laois and Dublin in the competition’s knock-out stages, setting up Sunday’s decider with Limerick in Croke Park – their first visit to GAA headquarters since August 19th when they beat Galway in such dramatic circumstances in the All-Ireland final.

“We went long enough in Limerick without winning anything,” Gillane, arguably Limerick’s outstanding player of the spring thus far, pointed at at today’s pre-final press conference.

“We just want to…I know you want to take every match as it comes but you want to win as much as you can as well.

“Make hay when the sun shines. And that’s what we’re trying to do in Limerick now.”

Despite last year’s glory, Gillane - who has already played in Fitzgibbon Cup final this year for Mary I who were beaten in the decider by UCC - insisted that a League title would be “a big deal,” for Limerick.

“It’s a national title at the end of the day. I don’t think there is anyone in our panel with a League medal so it would be great if we could get one on Sunday,” he stressed.

“You just take every match as it comes and as the year goes on, if you’re winning matches, you get a bit of momentum and a bit of confidence.

“That’s led us to where we are now. So we might as well go on and try and win it.”

