‘We spoke about being big Wexford men and going to every ball because so much was relying on it’ - Diarmuid O’Keeffe

Coming into Chadwicks Wexford Park on the team bus on Sunday, ahead of their crunch Leinster SHC game with Kilkenny, a couple of things were sharply crystallised for veteran midfielder Diarmuid O'Keeffe that doubled down on the importance of the occasion for them and how they were in the right frame of mind for it.

"You realise what’s on the line. You see a lot of young lads on the street holding their hurls and a lot of things go through your head," he recalled.

And then there was there was the silence."There wasn’t a word on the bus coming in. Very little had to be said during the week and very little had to be said before the game. We put ourselves in that position last weekend and we had to do something big to try to get out of it."

What followed was the latest chapter in a story of recent defiance against Kilkenny that ultimately preserved their Liam MacCarthy Cup status for another year.

Kilkenny have not beaten Wexford in normal time in a Leinster Championship game since 2018. Since then, in five subsequent meetings, their only win has come after extra-time in 2019.

But by the end of the first quarter on Sunday when Kilkenny led by eight points, it looked like they would win this won handily.

“They got a big start on us," reflected O'Keeffe. "But the want from us we always felt was going to be bigger than the want from Kilkenny. There was more on the line for us. They had qualified for the Leinster final.

"We spoke in the dressing-room briefly about just being big Wexford men and going to every ball because so much was relying on it. That’s all it was.

“Over the years, team can go 10 points up on us – and have done – and you just target the next one and get it to nine, to eight and bring it back.”

But it was a team coming from 17 points down the previous week that had put them in the position they were in last weekend, creating a blizzard of criticism in the county all week.

The 'noise' was something O'Keeffe says he had control over to block out. "On the bus on Sunday evening I turned off notifications, deactivated Twitter and WhatsApp – I’m not on anything else – and just went to ground," he said.

"It made a massive difference. You don’t hear the noise. I went to work and in fairness to my colleagues, they are very respectful and know when the time is to talk and when the time is to say nothing.

"We played Westmeath and it didn’t go our way. By Monday evening it was gone out of our heads because you have to move on and have to realise what the next six days are about – to get the bodies right. We had training on Wednesday evening for 40, 45 minutes of intense stuff and got the mind right.”

O'Keeffe had been overlooked for the most recent games against Dublin and Westmeath, only coming on in injury time against Westmeath.

But on Sunday he was restored and after the first two Kilkenny goals went in he switched to the sweeper role much reviled in Wexford and it made a big difference.

O'Keeffe can't underestimate the importance of Sunday's win as he looks to a better future.

“You see the U-20s losing the Leinster final. They’re the next crop. If we want to be competing in provincial finals, we have to be playing at that consistent standard year in and year out. It was a massive, massive day and we were under no illusions about that. We’re very grateful that we stay there for next year.”