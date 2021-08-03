There are only two possible outcomes now for Limerick.

They either make good on their promise, win another Liam MacCarthy Cup and confirm this period as their own golden era. Or they don’t, adding to that odd statistic about the strike rate of Munster champions in the All-Ireland series, and have greatness postponed.

“It’s a great time for Limerick hurling,” says Seán Finn, their principal man-marker and three-time All-Star. “It’s fantastic for the supporters, they have been waiting a long, long time for success and they have got over the last couple of years and hopefully we’ll get more over the next couple of years.”

For context, Limerick have never raised the Liam MacCarthy Cup in consecutive years. Should they do later this month, it would take the county’s total number of All-Ireland to ten – three since 2018. These are heady days.

“It’s external noise but it’s very easy that creeps into the camp,” notes Finn of the current conversation around his team, where words like ‘dominance’ and ‘greatness’ are being used with increasing regularity.

“It’s just important that we acknowledge it is external, and block it out. Focus on ourselves internally and perform to the level we expect of ourselves.

“Of course that’s going to be there. Is it true? I don’t think so but we’ll just focus on the next game.

“The narrative could be different in three weeks’ time if we don’t get through a semi-final. It’s important to acknowledge it but it doesn’t really creep into our thoughts at all.”

As it happens, Finn says Limerick are already acquainted with the inverse scenario.

In 2019, as All-Ireland champions, after they blitzed Tipperary in the Munster final, Limerick’s slow start against a ravenous Kilkenny team in the All-Ireland semi-final cost them a crack at back-to-back titles.

It’s a well-worn path. Of the last 20 Munster champions, only four have gone on to win an All-Ireland.

“We have addressed it,” Finn insists. “2019 is a long way away and we have addressed it and we have done well since. We have a lot of reference points, good performances, but a lot of important reference points where we lost and learned from them.

“I don’t think that semi-final of two years ago is something we talk about or consider. It’s just something that is brought up. We have had a lot of good performances since then and I don’t think that will be of concern going into the next game.”

More likely to have consumed them since that extraordinary Munster final victory over Tipperary was the cause of their slow start, a flat-footed period that left Limerick ten points adrift at half-time.

In the end, they more than made up the deficit. But against a team as energetic and vibrant as Waterford this Saturday, leaving so much work until so late in the day may be fatal.

“It’s important to recognise it,” Finn says. “There isn’t necessarily an emphasis on it. Of course, teams when they’re playing us there’s going to be a level of adrenaline and they’re going to be up for it against us and you’re going to see a big push in the first 15 to 20 minutes. But as the game progresses that can often deteriorate, that adrenaline rush and that emotion. Of course, at times we might have been considered to be slow starts but in the Munster final we were actually in a good place even with 20 minutes gone.

“The second goal caught us that bit more but we were still in a good position with 20 minutes gone so it wasn’t necessarily a slow start.

“Our first-half performance wasn’t that bad but it did look quite poor in the Munster final. It’s something to consider no doubt, the All-Ireland final last year and the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny in 2019.

“We just focus on ourselves, we know 70 minutes is a long time and if we play well over 70 minutes we’ll be in a good position.”

After the Munster final, John Kiely called Limerick’s third-quarter performance “our best in the five years,” of his reign.

Finn isn’t quite so sure. “I don’t think it was our best ever performance,” he says. “We have shown glimpses of real excellence over the last number of years and we have yet to put that into a 70-minute game and if we do it will be significant.

“We haven’t really produced it over 70 minutes, we have shown some really good patches of play but we are still allowing teams to compete with us and put us in situations where we would rather not be.”