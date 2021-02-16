‘We must be open-minded on rule changes’ – O’Connor

Hurling folk might tend to look at their game through rose-tinted glasses amid talk of tackling cynicism, but Clare legend Jamesie O’Connor insists that it’s important to be “open-minded on anything that improves the game” ahead of GAA Congress.

A motion proposing that cynical fouls committed by the defending team within the 20-metre line and the semi-circle that deny goal-scoring opportunities will result in a sin bin and a penalty is set for Congress and is causing plenty of debate.

Should further debate arise during the virtual Congress on Saturday week, it could be kicked to touch until the planned in-person Special Congress later this year, but O’Connor welcomes ways to tinker with and improve the game despite adding that “there’s very little wrong with it”.

“Sometimes, we’re guilty of seeing things through the eyes of ‘the game is great, why are we changing it?’ We had the penalty and Anthony Nash taking it into the 13 (metre line) and now we’ve improved on it and tilted the balance back in favour of the attacking team,” O’Connor told the Irish Independent.

“When it was one on three and you had to stay outside the 21, it was nearly paying to be cynical but we got it right. There’s nothing to be lost by trialling this, but I don’t think anyone wants to see a big game, regardless of what the rule change is, being decided on a marginal call like that.

“I’ve an open mind on it. If it’s going to improve the game, act as a deterrent and maybe tilt the advantage back in the forward’s favour then we’ve nothing to lose by trialling it. Goals bring that bit of electricity and matches can turn a lot quicker if we see more of those goal-scoring opportunities. There’s huge frustration if you’re pulled down and you’re behind and it’s a tight match. Anything that improves the game I think we should have an open mind on.”

Talk of cynicism is in vogue, but the 1997 Hurler of the Year feels that a similarly important issue is flying under the radar with the weight of the sliotar a big bugbear to him.

O’Connor feels that games could start to resemble ping-pong given the ease with which points can be scored from distance and the two-time All-Ireland winner feels it needs to be addressed.

“It’s definitely an issue. The sliotar and the distance the ball is travelling now, that’s something that we have to be looking at given how conditioned the players are now, how strong they are and how far the ball is travelling,” the Banner hero said.

“I remember being in Parnell Park for Kilkenny and Dublin in 2018 and Eoin Murphy got four points from frees that day and some of them were innocuous frees given away by Dublin, maybe half-forwards or whatever, deep in the Kilkenny half of the field.

“He knocked them over and it just seemed like the punishment didn’t fit the crime. I’m not being an alarmist, there’s an awful lot right in the game and we’ve had some unbelievable entertainment in recent years.

“But in golf, as they’ve become better conditioned, as the sweet spot has gotten bigger, as the skill level has got higher and they’ve gotten physically stronger, there’s lots of golf courses that are being rendered obsolete if Bryson DeChambeau is driving the ball 370 yards.

“The real test and the skill is being taken out of the game. It’s something worth considering in terms of looking at the modern-day sliotar and asking ‘can we make the game better?’ I’m not there with misty eyes panging for the ’80s or the ’90s.

“For me, dropping over a 65 back in the day, it wasn’t dropping over with too much to spare but I reckon now, and I’m nearly 50, I’d have more room to spare than I had back then. it’s an issue that’s surely worth looking at.”

