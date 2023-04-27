‘We know now that if you tackle above the chest, you’re putting yourself in a vulnerable position’ – Pádraic Maher

Former Tipperary hurler and currently a selector, Pádraic Maher, pictured at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Tipperary legend Pádraic Maher doesn’t believe hurling has an issue with head high tackles and says there is “more made out of that than what needs to be”.

Maher was responding to questions after Limerick’s Séamus Flanagan caught Waterford’s Stephen Bennett high in their Munster championship opener last weekend with the Thurles Sarsfields man saying everyone in the game is aware that putting in high tackles could lead to a sending off and insisted the onus was on the tackler to make contact in the right areas.

“I don’t really, to be honest,” Maher replied when asked if the game needed to be made safer.

“The tackle is coached so much in training sessions now. Everything is based around the tackle because the middle third in the hurling pitch is so attritional. It’s so hectic out there that you have to be getting tackles right.

“All the players know at this stage that if you start tackling above the chest area, you’re putting yourself in a vulnerable position as a player and you can’t have any complaints if a referee shows you a red card. We all know that at this stage. That has come into the game in the last few years.

​“Other than that, you can’t go out and tell a player not to be aggressive or to try and pull back a small bit. I think you just have to be cute, manage your emotions, know when to tackle right and time it well, because you don’t want to put yourself in a vulnerable position.

“If you put yourself in that position and a referee shows you a card, you can have no complaints. We all know at the moment the way it has gone with regards to head and neck injuries. It’s kind of like rugby.

“It’s your responsibility as a player to look after the other player when you go into a tackle. I think it’s getting more limelight and rightly so. You don’t want to put anyone in a predicament.”

Maher is a Tipperary selector under Liam Cahill and reported that Séamus Callanan was well on the road to recovery after damaging his knee in the league.

“He is coming on well. He was lucky enough with that injury, it could have been a lot worse especially with that knee, that could end your season fairly quickly.

“He’s coming along the finest now. We still have nine or 10 days to the Cork game, so, we’ll see how he comes through the next few sessions,” Maher said.