‘We knew we were on a hiding to nothing’ – Offaly boss after losing against Tipp to a record winning total

Offaly manager Johnny Kelly said that losing the McDonagh Cup final hurt more than their All-Ireland preliminary quarter final drubbing by Tipperary. The native Kelly watched his side beaten 7-38 to 3-18 in Tullamore, a record winning total in the senior hurling championship.

“Tipperary are Tipperary, they are in the top three or four teams in the country, so you couldn't be really despondent by that defeat,” he said. “Before we came in here, we knew we were on a hiding to nothing.

“But it is to take the positives, and not to admire Tipperary, but to take the learnings from it; look at how they play the game, look at how they drift into spaces really quickly. We lost a couple of those players numerous occasions, just by nothing else only watching the ball that bit long instead of tracking the man.”

He said that their leading scorer Eoghan Cahill had injured his hamstring before being withdrawn in the second half, a worry for Birr as the focus turns to the club championship.

“Eoghan’s after pulling his hamstring quite bad. I don’t know how bad it is. Paddy Clancy went off there with a ribcage injury and on top of that we lost David Nally last week to a shattered hand. All of these things add up. But it’s about learning and moving on. For the gap to close between the Division 1 teams and the Division 2 teams, the League has to be looked at. It’s not days like today.”

Kelly said he feels that the provincial system needs an overhaul. “My own personal opinion is that the provincials aren’t working. The provincials don’t work, straight up. If you look at the provincial campaign, there’s good counties that are gone out of it. Top-level teams. Yes, because the Munster hurling championship is such an important competition in the GAA’s calendar to keep that but the truth is it’s not working.

“Leinster is a combination of so many teams. They’d be better served if they kept their provincial campaign as a League but when it comes to All-Ireland championships, pick the best 10 teams or eight teams to go into that and an open draw and go that way.”

Offaly will play in Division 1 of the hurling league next year after winning promotion but face another year in the McDonagh Cup. All-Ireland final appearances in the last two seasons at minor and under-20 show a clear rise in the standard of hurling at underage levels.

But Kelly said that it would not translate quickly.

“There is no guarantee that a quality minor team or a quality under-20 team will make good seniors. I am a Galway man, I’ve seen this for years. We’ve had brilliant minor teams and we’re still struggling to make inroads on All-Ireland senior titles.”

Tipp manager Liam Cahill wasn't keen to dwell on his side's shock defeat to Waterford three weeks earlier.

"We have addressed and talked about the areas we need to look after and improve on so we are looking forward now and not back," he said. "We are still where we want to be in an All-Ireland quarter final with a real chance of progressing into the last four and that has been our objective since the start of the year.

“We are still alive and still in with a fighting chance.

“The Tipp supporters, I have to say, were incredible. There was nearly 10,000 people here and at least eight thousand of them were Tipperary and that doesn’t go unnoticed with us as a panel and a management team. We know the support is out there and we know that these Tipp people want something to follow and we are going to try and commit to doing that for them as long as we can this year in the championship."