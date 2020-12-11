'We just have to focus on ourselves' - Injury-hit Prunty eager to make up for lost time with Waterford

Waterford's Conor Prunty shackles Kilkenny's TJ Reid during the recent All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ask Conor Prunty what it is about the Waterford hurlers that changed this year and he’ll tell you there was no singular thing. No lightning strike moment that sparked them back into life.

Instead, there was a myriad of little breaks that sent them on their way to Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Liam Cahill's approach, where everyone was handed a clean slate after two difficult campaigns, helped. A few wins help restore damaged confidence. And in it’s own way the Covid-19 crisis brought a silver lining.

Having been forced out of action for so long, playing in itself had a restorative quality when the group got back together.

"I think it put a lot of perspective into a lot of fellas," Prunty says. "In a way like people just came back and really wanted to enjoy playing and enjoy training because it was taken away for so long and you don’t know what else to do really when it was taken away.

"I suppose when it did come back people were just happy to enjoy it and get down to hard work and just really not take it for granted."

In the absence of the injured Pauric Mahony, Prunty will lead Waterford on Sunday.

He has come the hard road to this moment, having ruptured his quad in successive seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Last year some luck broke his way on the injury front and then manager Páraic Fanning had no hesitation in handing him some big assignments, namely picking up the likes of Seamus Callanan and Patrick Horgan.

In the meantime, he believes Waterford have grown as a team, as witnessed by their brilliant

second-half performance against Kilkenny.

"Yeah it was happening so fast, you don’t really get a chance to think about it. It was just unbelievable to get back into the dressing room with a win in Croke Park over a really good Kilkenny team," he said.

"I suppose we showed some character and battling qualities."

In his final year studying mechanical engineering in Cork IT, Prunty insists there is plenty his side can take from the four point Munster final defeat to Limerick and is expecting a physical encounter.

"They certainly have a lot of big men yeah around the field but I think a lot of teams do at the moment," he said.

"I think every game of hurling is different in a way. I think you come across a lot of different types of teams and I think physicality is a word that gets thrown around but I think all hurling teamsare physical.

"Ye as a media might brand them maybe as the most physical but I think you come across a team like Kilkenny who are physical as well.

"Dublin are physical. All teams, Tipperary are physical, Waterford are physical.

"You can say it about every team, I think it's true really.

"They're (Limerick) a very, very talented group of players. Have a lot of experience gained over the last few years.

"We're under no illusions what we’re coming up against but at the same time we just have to focus on ourselves and getting a performance out of ourselves."

