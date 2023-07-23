‘We have depended on quarter three all year’ – John Kiely hails second-half surge as Limerick win again

Limerick manager John Kiely hailed his side’s third-quarter surge as the Treaty county sealed an All-Ireland four in-a-row with an emphatic 0-30 to 2-15 win over Kilkenny.

The Cats were in a strong position at the half-time break, leading 1-9 to 0-9 after a fantastic goal from Eoin Cody.

However, despite a Paddy Deegan goal early in the second half, Limerick ultimately out-scored Kilkenny 0-21 to 1-6 after the break.

Speaking to RTÉ after the match, Kiely said Limerick’s performance in the minutes after half time have been the bedrock of the team’s success in 2023.

"We have been very strong in quarter three all year," Kiely said.

"We needed to be, if there was ever a day to be it was today. We probably struggled in the first half to be honest. We found it hard to get up to where we needed to be. Credit to Kilkenny, they brought a ferocious intensity. We found it very difficult to live with it.

"We had to regroup at half time. We have depended on quarter three this year and we depended it on it.”

Limerick star Peter Casey said that Limerick’s collective ‘history’ was the difference as they maintained their All-Ireland run.

With today’s achievement, Limerick join an elite group that includes the Cork team from the 1940s and the Kilkenny panel of the late 2000s in winning four consecutive All-Ireland titles.

Casey hit five points, and four of those were during Limerick’s 0-8 to 0-1 run that rubberstamped the win.

"They were a small bit more hungrier than us with the breaking of the ball and I think we addressed that,” Casey said to RTÉ about Limerick’s comeback.

“I think we started the second half well. Paddy Deegan's goal was kind of a sucker punch. Listen, we've been here before and we have loads of reference points.

“To be honest, it is just the history that we have had. Obviously we have grown up and we've been successful at underage and we've been unsuccessful loads of times. We've had ups and downs throughout our careers. We managed to stick together.”

Casey attributes the win to everybody involved in the team, from the players on the pitch to the backroom staff working with John Kiely.

"Our backroom team is obviously phenomenal,” he said. “I can't speak highly enough of them. Paul Kinnerk, John. I'm not going to name everybody here but it is fantastic just to see the lads kicking on and getting this over the line.

"Our half-back line is well over six foot two or three. It is brilliant for us. It is a platform for us to kick-on and try and get scores.

"Again. We've all been here before and it is just try and stay patient as long as we can and hopefully they (scores) come our way."