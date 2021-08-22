‘We fight for each other and we’d die for each other, and for these supporters. That’s what it’s about’ 

Limerick captain Declan Hannon made an emotional address to the crowd at Croke Park after leading Limerick to a third All-Ireland hurling title in four years.

If there was any doubt before the whistle that Limerick were the best team of their generation, they will now be replaced by how they rank among any generation.

The Cranberries’ ‘Dreams’ rang out over the PA in Croke Park as the record-breaking side paraded the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the expectant crowd.

It was a fitting tribute to a county that dared to dream, and dream big, and can now count themselves history-makers as they racked up the biggest score in All-Ireland final history.

Their tally of 3-32, 41 points in all, surpassed the great Kilkenny side of Henry Shefflin’s 3-30 from the 2008 final, and they looked like they could go on all day.

The energy within Croke Park was electric, with 40,000 permitted into the stadium at 50% capacity, and the atmosphere seemed to push both teams to dig deeper.

Winning captain Declan Hannon thus paid tribute to the supporters, the backroom team and the medical staff for their immense support over the years.

And he reserved a special word for the inspirational manager John Kiely, who has guided the Treaty County to an incredible third All-Ireland title in four years.

“There’s 36 players and I think everyone looking can see they’re an absolute credit, every time they put on the Limerick jersey, on the field and off the field.

“And there’s one man who has to try and put everything together, try and keep us all calm, try and keep himself calm sometimes as well – our manager, John Kiely.

“The Cork team and management are a serious, serious bunch of guys, and it was a serious battle today.

“They’re an up-and-coming team and I’ve no doubt we’ll have serious battles in the coming years in Munster and we look forward to facing them again.

“It wasn’t your day today, but keep going and you will be back. Thank you for a very sporting game.

“[To the Limerick fans] you don’t how much it means to us to have you back. Keep smiling, keep enjoying it all – we’re loving these days! Luimneach abú!”

Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty was magnificent for Limerick, bagging 2-02, while Peter Casey would surely have added to his five points were he not forced off in the first half.

The man of the match award could have gone to any number of players, but it was the quiet but devastatingly effective work of Cian Lynch that won the day.

He saw relatively little of the ball in the first half, but what touches he did have were vital, as he laid on goals for Hegarty and Aaron Gillane, and four points besides.

In the second half, he kept the scoreboard ticking over and finished the game with a personal tally of six points, but his unselfish creative work was the heartbeat of this performance.

Little surprise, then, that Patrickswell’s midfield maestro played down his own performance in the post-match interview and heralded the virtues of teamwork.

“It goes back to growing up in Limerick, wanting to represent our clubs and represent our county, and our families and friends at home,” he said.

“But when we step onto the field, this is our family and, for the last 12-18 months, the lads have had each other.

“That’s all we have when we walk in between those white lines – we fight for each other and we’d die for each other, and for these supporters. That’s what it’s about.

“Every man out there on the pitch is on the next man’s shoulder, driving him on, pushing the next man beside him.

“For any young girl or young boy aspiring to represent their county at any sport, be a team player, keep enjoying your hurling because life is short and this is what it’s all about.”