‘We face a massive challenge, but we’ll give it our best’ – Dublin’s boss Kenny

Ronnie Drew came over the tannoy at Navan’s Páirc Tailteann. “I’ll tell me Ma when I get home.”

The Dubliners had good tidings to bring home to the capital on Saturday evening. The most competent of displays in the quarter-final of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

On paper, and on grass, it looked to be a tricky assignment. After all, Antrim had finished above Dublin in Division 1 of the League.

Nobody had to tell the Dublin manager, Mattie Kenny. “Antrim had a very good League. We knew coming down here that Antrim represented a huge threat,” noted the Dublin boss.

“But being forewarned is being forearmed. The first 10 or 15 minutes were tight. But once we got the first goal, that set us on our way.

“This was the first round of the Championship and the mindset that you bring to the game is so important. Go for everything. And attack every ball,” added Kenny.

The Blues certainly did that. The longer the match went on, the better, and the more confident, they became.

The result was written in cement long before the last bell sounded on a grey afternoon in Navan.

The silent, lonely terraces looking on as the yellow sliotar danced across the green carpet. Five times the sides were level in the opening chapter. But then Dublin took a firm grip of the timber.

“We’ll learn from a Championship match of such intensity,” remarked Antrim manager, Darren Gleeson.

“The positive thing is that we are still in the Championship. Sometimes, you have to wait for a year. But we are out again in 14 days’ time.”

Only 200 spectators were allowed in. But every hand in the building was clapping to acknowledge the quality of Neil McManus, a folk-hero of the Glens. He had a memorable first half in particular. Covering the acres and moulding a couple of porcelain points.

Ciarán Clarke’s accuracy from the placed ball helped to keep Antrim’s cash-register chiming, but, overall, there was no denying Dublin’s supremacy.

It began in defence. Alan Nolan was between the sticks. His distribution was as accurate as his football counterpart Stephen Cluxton.

He was involved in one of the best points of the contest. It came in the first half as Dublin attacked the town end. His drilled clearance opening a corridor for the impressive duo of Conor Burke and Liam Rushe to combine to enable the influential Ronan Hayes slot over.

Hurling goalkeeping has changed so much. Among the crowd was the President of Dublin GAA, Jimmy Gray, one of the city’s most distinguished gate-keepers.

Jimmy was Dublin’s netminder when they last competed in an All-Ireland SHC final – the 1961 decider when the Dubs lost narrowly to Tipperary (0-16 to 1-12).

Danny Sutcliffe had many moments to write home about, while Donal Burke keeps landing the darts. Double-top everytime.

The opening goal arrived on 31 minutes when Cian O’Sullivan steamed in from the left and, from a tight angle, drove the ball to the far corner. A well-merited 1-17 to 0-12 for Dublin at half-time. And they kept building the bricks after that.

Two goals in a minute ended the debate.

On 53 minutes, Conor Burke sped through the Antrim cover. He could have let fly himself but he slipped a pass to Hayes on his right. With Hayes testing the quality of the Meath County Board’s netting.

Then goalkeeper, Nolan, launched another huge free. It dropped in front of the Antrim posts, from where Cian Boland tucked it in.

That was that. Except for the small print. Antrim finished with 14 men when Ryan McGarry was

red-carded. Paul Crummey replaced his brother, the commanding Chris, and came within inches of a fourth goal. But it didn’t matter. Kenny was already thinking to next weekend’s clash with his native Galway.

“Ask any hurling person, and they’ll tell you that Galway and Limerick are the favourites for this year’s All-Ireland,” offered Kenny.

“I have watched all of Galway’s games. They are in top, top form. The way they move the ball. Their range of scores.

“We know we face a massive challenge, but these are the teams we want to be playing. It will be a big, big test. We’ll give it our best.”

SCORERS – Dublin: D Burke 0-11 (6f); R Hayes 1-3; C O’Sullivan 1-2; C Boland 1-1; D Sutcliffe, C Crummey, R Hayes 0-3 each; R McBride 0-2; F Whitely, C Burke, O O’Rorke 0-1 each. Antrim: C Clarke 0-9 (6f, 1 ‘65); N McManus 0-6; K Molloy 0-3; M Bradley, C Cunning, J McNaughton (f), C McCann 0-1 each.

DUBLIN – A Nolan 8; P Smyth 7, E O’Donnell 7, C O’Callaghan 7; D Gray 7, L Rushe 8, J Madden 7; R McBride 7, C Burke 8; D Sutcliffe 9, D Burke 8, C Crummey 8; C Boland 7, R Hayes 8, C O’Sullivan 8. Subs: J Malone 7 for McBride (57), F Whitely 7 for Sutcliffe (57), O O’Rorke 7 for O’Sullivan (57), S Moran for C Burke (59), P Crummey for C Crummey (63).

ANTRIM – R Elliott 7; S Rooney 7, G Walsh 7, D McMullan 7; E Campbell 7, P Burke 8, J Maskey 7; K Molloy 8, J McNaughton 7; N McKenna 7, N McManus 8, M Bradley 7; C Clarke 8, C Cunning 7, S Elliott 7. Subs: C McCann 7 for S Elliott (26), D Nugent 8 for McKenna (48), S Shannon 7 for Bradley (48), C Johnson 7 for Campbell (57), R McGarry 7 for Maskey (57).

REF – L Gordon (Galway).