'We don't give a s**t what they say' - Cork star Patrick Horgan blasts 'gammy' pundits

An abysmal third quarter saw Cork blown away by the Cats in last month's All-Ireland quarter-final with former Clare captain Anthony Daly describing them as "the flakiest team in the country" but Horgan is angered by such remarks.

"They think they know it all," Horgan said. "They do... all the boys...they're not going to take my eyes from me. I watched the Leinster final, the '96 Leinster final on telly last week and they're gammy!

"So there's none of them fellas going to talk about us. I don't know who they all think they are. They were all there too in that situation. And they all have situations where that word could be thrown at them too. If you go digging, I'm sure you'd find it. But yeah, I saw them fellas playing and I'll leave it at that.

"It makes me angry though. Because hurling now is not easy. Then you do something wrong and the boys above in the studio like, f**king, the arrows and all of this. We don't give a s**t what they say. It's just the fellas that are saying it baffle me."

