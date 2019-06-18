Tipperary’s Ronan Maher has joined in the round of condolences for Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher whose season has ended after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s Munster Championship round robin win over Limerick at Semple Stadium.

'We can only hope we go on and try to win stuff for him' - Ronan Maher laments loss of Tipperary team-mate 'Bonner' Maher

"It's a tough break for him but Bonner is a tough individual and we can only hope we go on and try to win stuff for him," said the Thurles Sarsfields half back, an All-Star winner in 2016.

"He is a very driven individual and we hope to be see him wearing the blue and gold shirt again."

Maher had been in inspirational form for Tipperary this year, recapturing much of his former influence, and the injury robs Liam Sheedy’s side of a vital player.

"When you go into any championship game you would like to have a fella like Bonner Maher with you," Ronan Maher added.

The Tipp manager Sheedy said they feared the worst on Sunday after he suffered the injury but were clinging to hope that the scan might show more positive results.

Tipperary's Cathal Barrett is set to miss the Munster SHC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"He had really bought into the process this year," said Sheedy, "and he was in full flow. He is a unique kind of player and we won’t be looking for another Bonner Maher because you can’t replace him."

With Cathal Barrett all but ruled out with a hamstring injury, and awaiting a scan, Sheedy said player losses offered openings to others to win a place on the team for the Munster final against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday week.

"It is going to make for very intensive training over the next week," he said.

Tipperary are unbeaten in the championship this year since Sheedy’s return as manager and will be facing the All-Ireland champions to see who succeeds Cork as provincial winners.

