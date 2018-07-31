Waterford legend John Mullane says that Limerick are in a 'fantastic' position to win an All-Ireland title - and thinks that coach Paul Kinnerk has played a critical role in their sensational season.

'We are seeing his stamp on this team' - John Mullane on the unsung coach who is helping drive Limerick to glory

The Treaty county booked their place in a first Alll-Ireland final since 2007 after defeating Cork in an extra time thriller last Sunday and will now face either Galway or Clare on August 19 in Croke Park.

It has been a stunning rise for a young side that is backboned by two All-Ireland U21-winning teams but apart having a collection of top talent, Mullane thinks that manager John Kiely has also assembled a strong backroom team.

Speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Mullane picked out coach Paul Kinnerk - who worked under Davy Fitzgerald when Clare won the All-Ireland in 2013 - as someone who has made a big contribution to Limerick's season.

"John Kiely has done a fantastic job but the way Limerick are playing at the moment has Paul Kinnerk written all over it," Mullane said.

"Look at the work he did with the Clare team in 2013, I don't think Paul Kinnerk got enough credit for that All-Ireland win. He brought through the likes of Podge Collins and Tony Kelly from minor all the way up when they were dominating underage hurling across Ireland and that was down to Paul Kinnerk. We are seeing his stamp on this Limerick team, they way they are playing, the ball retention, the ball to hand.

"There's no reckless shooting. Everything is being played into space. I think Limerick are in a fantastic place."

Limerick's bench scored 2-6 against Cork in a strong showing of their strength in depth but despite the temptation for Kiely to make changes for the final, Mullane thinks that the Treaty county would be best served by keeping forwards like Shane Dowling and Peter Casey in reserve.

"I wouldn't start Dowling," Mullane said.

"It is perfect the way Dowling is coming in on 50 minutes. A marquee player a bit like Maurice Shanahan last year, he knows his role and you've Peter Casey as well. They have some fantastic forwards to come in with loads of energy. I think everything is set up for them to win the All-Ireland."

