‘We are nowhere near where we need to be’ – Darragh Egan happy for Wexford to time their run this year

Wexford manager Darragh Egan suffered at the hands of a resilient Cork side at at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Swings, roundabouts, and all the rest for Wexford’s hurlers in Cork on Sunday. A strange afternoon that gave with one hand and took with the other.

Even the sunniest of travelling Wexford supporters would have required a brighter than usual disposition to call the day an unqualified success. And yet by the same token, you couldn’t dispute the benefits of the exercise to Wexford boss Darragh Egan.

After a start to the league that might kindly be described as inauspicious, they went to the home of the competition’s form team, led for 69 minutes of a stodgy game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but somehow lost.

​In a much welcome development, Lee Chin, Jack O’Connor and Rory O’Connor all saw significant game-time. Chin started and was brilliant. The other two showed flashes of what they can, and will, do.

But just as they departed the absentee lounge, their seats were taken; Conor McDonald, Matthew O’Hanlon and Damien Reck went off with injuries.

The main nutritional content of the day for Egan came in the form of his team’s defensive performance. Having conceded 4-17 to Clare in one half a fortnight before, they kept Cork to 0-6 in the first period on Sunday. They didn’t allow them much more by way of scoring chances in the second either, but Cork’s efficiency and late flurry of defiance was Wexford’s undoing.

But listening to him afterwards, you suspected Egan could live with the result in the context of most of the performance.

“We are nowhere near where we need to be,” Egan stressed, “but we have a nice block of work done ... and we have a really good block of work to come.

“We’ll play that game in Limerick on Sunday. We will give it a right rattle again. After that, we will switch our focus.”

The degree to which Wexford’s focus was on this league in the first place is open to interpretation.

Last year, as Egan acknowledged, Wexford were in far finer fettle. Four from four in Division 1 and a decent bet to win it, until Waterford beat them in the semi-final. Neither lit up the hurling summer.

Which is why there was so much introspection and some tweaking of Wexford’s training schedule for 2023.

“We had a few lads away travelling during the winter,” Egan outlined. “Some lads came back late to training and we felt that was the right thing to do.

“Because, look, the age demographic of our squad, a lot of our top players are hitting 29, 30, 31. They don’t need to be killing themselves in November, December.

“We brought them back a bit later this year. We are hoping that they are absolutely firing, injury aside, for the end of April. That is the plan.

“We’ll see how the championship goes for us but our aim is to be in tip top shape for it.”

All of this was well flagged. Anyone who listened to Egan over the off-season would have been aware of his blueprint.

Speaking in December, he unveiled a plan to try out a greater number of players and ease his returning regulars in. The implication was that there would be collateral damage in the shape of league results.

Even whilst speaking as the rain belted down on Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, Egan never had Wexford’s championship run-in too far from the tongue.

“We have three games in three weeks; Galway, Antrim, and Dublin,” he explained. “Two of them are away. So they are really big games for us. We are building.

“This time last year, we had five wins from five and we stuttered into the Leinster Championship. We would love to be winning these games, we go out to win every single game. But at the moment, we are just not getting over the line. But we are really building toward April 22nd.”

It’s in this context that the injuries sustained on Sunday will be viewed and dealt with.

There is, Egan insisted, no rush to be back for the Gaelic Grounds next week.

McDonald and Reck went off quickly after they felt twinges but O’Hanlon, who had been outstanding at full-back, looked much worse for wear in the collision he endured with Cork’s Jack O’Connor.

Now is simply not the time to be picking up injuries.

“Conor Mc and Damien Reck’s, they were two slight strains,” Egan explained. “Matthew was coming at pace with Jack O’Connor.

“It looked bad. I suppose the pitch is so good out there, it’s so solid underneath, when you’re coming at pace and your studs don’t leave the ground, you’re going to do a bit of damage and that’s what happened with Matthew.

“It’s his ankle rather than his knee so hopefully, look, we’ll get a scan on that and we’ll see how he is.

“But he was outstanding for his first day back, he was absolutely brilliant,” he added.

“He’s a huge, huge player for our team.

“When we have them in our team, we always have a chance so hopefully we can get Matthew right now for the trip to Salthill (on April 22),” concluded Egan.