'We apologise' - Sky Sports issues statement on 22-minute delay showing Kilkenny and Wexford hurling clash

SKY SPORTS has issued a statement explaining the delay in its coverage of the Leinster SHC game between Kilkenny and Wexford at Nowlan Park yesterday.

The British broadcaster received backlash over its decision to show extra-time in the All-Ireland SFC between Meath and Tyrone.

As a result, viewers missed the first 22 minutes of the hurling crunch game, which determined who would play Galway in the Leinster Final on July 1. Many fans took to social media to vent their frustrations. with some describing it as a "farce" and a "joke".

Both games were scheduled to be shown live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky says it will now take the appropriate steps to ensure that future clashes are prevented.

“We would like to apologise to our Sky Sports viewers who were understandably frustrated by missing the first 22 minutes of the Kilkenny vs Wexford game this evening on Sky Sports Arena,” the statement released last night said. “Our channel Sky Sports Main Event is not a second channel. Sky Sports Main Event is set up to mirror what we show on our other sports channels and today we chose to showcase the GAA matches on Sky Sports Main Event.

“We appreciate the frustration felt by fans today and we will be taking all necessary steps going forward to ensure that broadcasting clashes, like the one that happened today, does not occur again.” Kilkenny came from seven points down at half-time to edge out Wexford by one point in a pulsating game.

The final score was Kilkenny 0-22, Wexford 1-18.

While Tyrone eventually got the better of Meath in Navan.

Online Editors